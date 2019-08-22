North Bay League-Oak Division football preview: Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate expected to battle for league title

Though neither high school football coach would admit it, it’s possible both Rancho Cotate’s Gehrig Hotaling and Cardinal Newman’s Paul Cronin scanned down their North Bay League-Oak Division schedules this year and noted the date of their rivalry game.

That’s because the division title could be decided in that Oct. 4 game — even though it’s the first league contest of the year for both of them.

Sounds odd, but it’s true.

Newman, 37th in the state in MaxPreps’ preseason rankings for California, and Rancho, 59th, likely will be the toughest two teams in the NBL-Oak, a repeat of last year.

The Cardinals went 5-0 in the division last year, while the Cougars went 4-1, their only loss to Newman, 42-21. It was the closest league game Newman had all year. And it wasn’t as close as it looked, as the Cardinals ran up a 42-7 lead by halftime.

Both teams lost some of their top talent to graduation, but come armed this year with fresh new players and some who have stepped up to fill the gaps in the skill positions.

If both teams are as good as last year, the winner on Oct. 4 could be the division titleist.

Cougars coach Gehrig Hotaling would certainly love for his team to knock the Cardinals off their perennial perch atop the NBL.

It won’t be easy. Newman hasn’t lost an NBL game since Oct. 10, 2014 to, you guessed it, Rancho Cotate, a 45-38 overtime thriller. The teams tied for the league title that year with identical 6-1 records.

Rancho lost linebacker Elias Rantissi, the league’s defensive player of the year, and Connor Barbato, a two-way star who’s a linebacker on the UCLA roster this year after walking on with the Bruins.

But two high-powered weapons return: Rasheed Rankin, a co-Back of the Year, and quarterback Jared Stocker.

“Defensively, we lost a lot of talent,” Hotaling said. “We’re trying to plug some new guys in and see how they mesh. Offensively, we have a lot of returners at key positions, but again there’s turnover, so we are seeing how we can plug and play.”

Cronin’s Cardinals also lost some top talent in league MVP Dino Kahaulelio, a linebacker and center; defensive back Chauncey Leberthon and wide receiver Jake Woods.

But just like Rancho, their quarterback, Jackson Pavitt, returns. Pavitt threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 11.

Also returning for Newman are Shane Moran, who ran for 15 TDs, and receivers Giancarlo Woods, Justin LaFranchi, Tsion Nunnally and Zack Moran.

“We should offensively be really balanced,” Cronin said. “We feel good about our receivers and our quarterback. We expect big things from him. The run game has a chance to be really good.”

Rancho, too, looks to have a balanced attack. After the Cougars threw for more than 2,500 yards and ran for another 2,500 last year, Hotaling will try to follow that up this season.

“That’s about as balanced as you can be,” he said. “I don’t call plays to be balanced, it just naturally occurs like that with the foundation of our team. Jared has a lot of authority to throw during a run play or run during pass plays.”