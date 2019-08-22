North Bay League-Oak Division football preview: Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate expected to battle for league title

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 21, 2019, 11:27PM
August 21, 2019

Though neither high school football coach would admit it, it’s possible both Rancho Cotate’s Gehrig Hotaling and Cardinal Newman’s Paul Cronin scanned down their North Bay League-Oak Division schedules this year and noted the date of their rivalry game.

That’s because the division title could be decided in that Oct. 4 game — even though it’s the first league contest of the year for both of them.

Sounds odd, but it’s true.

Newman, 37th in the state in MaxPreps’ preseason rankings for California, and Rancho, 59th, likely will be the toughest two teams in the NBL-Oak, a repeat of last year.

The Cardinals went 5-0 in the division last year, while the Cougars went 4-1, their only loss to Newman, 42-21. It was the closest league game Newman had all year. And it wasn’t as close as it looked, as the Cardinals ran up a 42-7 lead by halftime.

Both teams lost some of their top talent to graduation, but come armed this year with fresh new players and some who have stepped up to fill the gaps in the skill positions.

If both teams are as good as last year, the winner on Oct. 4 could be the division titleist.

Cougars coach Gehrig Hotaling would certainly love for his team to knock the Cardinals off their perennial perch atop the NBL.

It won’t be easy. Newman hasn’t lost an NBL game since Oct. 10, 2014 to, you guessed it, Rancho Cotate, a 45-38 overtime thriller. The teams tied for the league title that year with identical 6-1 records.

Rancho lost linebacker Elias Rantissi, the league’s defensive player of the year, and Connor Barbato, a two-way star who’s a linebacker on the UCLA roster this year after walking on with the Bruins.

But two high-powered weapons return: Rasheed Rankin, a co-Back of the Year, and quarterback Jared Stocker.

“Defensively, we lost a lot of talent,” Hotaling said. “We’re trying to plug some new guys in and see how they mesh. Offensively, we have a lot of returners at key positions, but again there’s turnover, so we are seeing how we can plug and play.”

Cronin’s Cardinals also lost some top talent in league MVP Dino Kahaulelio, a linebacker and center; defensive back Chauncey Leberthon and wide receiver Jake Woods.

But just like Rancho, their quarterback, Jackson Pavitt, returns. Pavitt threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 11.

Also returning for Newman are Shane Moran, who ran for 15 TDs, and receivers Giancarlo Woods, Justin LaFranchi, Tsion Nunnally and Zack Moran.

“We should offensively be really balanced,” Cronin said. “We feel good about our receivers and our quarterback. We expect big things from him. The run game has a chance to be really good.”

Rancho, too, looks to have a balanced attack. After the Cougars threw for more than 2,500 yards and ran for another 2,500 last year, Hotaling will try to follow that up this season.

“That’s about as balanced as you can be,” he said. “I don’t call plays to be balanced, it just naturally occurs like that with the foundation of our team. Jared has a lot of authority to throw during a run play or run during pass plays.”

Windsor, Ukiah, Maria Carrillo and Analy all look to improve their play and challenge Rancho and Newman.

Here are capsules of each team:

Analy Tigers

Coach: James Foster

2018 record: 3-7, 1-4

Playoffs: Did not qualify for NCS

Key returners: Rusher/receivers Kaden Fox and Kole Hunter and receiver Kolby Elledge may be key to the offense

Key losses: QB Nic Visser, who threw for 15 TDs and rushed for 3, leading receiver Tyler Nebozuk

Nutshell: After years of success in the Sonoma County League, the Tigers hope to improve from 1-4 in their second year in the NBL-Oak.

Cardinal Newman Cardinals

Coach: Paul Cronin

2018 record: 11-1, 5-0

Playoffs: NCS Division 4 semifinalist

Key returners: QB Jackson Pavitt, who threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 11; Shane Moran, ran for 15 TDs; Giancarlo Woods, RB/WR

Key losses: WR/DB Chauncey Leberthon, league MVP Dino Kahaulelio, kicker Matt Nielson, WR Jake Woods

Nutshell: Despite the loss of several big-time players, Newman always has talent. The Cardinals are 109-32-1 since 2009. Pavitt, Moran and Woods will lead a two-pronged attack.

Quotable: On last year’s season-ending coin flip, forced because of weekslong delays caused by fires: “In athletics, you assume you’ll play it out on the field. It was a unique thing to go through, but you can’t control it,” Cronin said.

Maria Carrillo Pumas

Coach: Jay Higgins

2018 record: 4-7, 1-4

Playoffs: lost to Ukiah, 34-19, in Division 2 first round

Key returners: Brodi Harris and Alex Harryman, seniors vying for the QB spot

Key losses: Four all-league performers including co-Back of the Year Tyler Van Arden

Nutshell: Will need to step it up to compete with Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman.

Rancho Cotate Cougars

Coach: Gehrig Hotaling

2018 record: 11-2, 4-1

Playoffs: lost to Main Catholic, 7-2, in Division 2 semifinal

Key returners: Jared Stocker QB, running back Rasheed Rankin and WR/OLB Antony Scardini

Key losses: Receive Connor Barbato, OL/LB Elias Rantissi

Nutshell: Lost big talent in Barbato, who is playing at UCLA, and lineman Rantissi, but will still have a balanced attack with veterans Stocker under center and Rankin running the ball.

Quotable: “We have a tough schedule, a tough preseason,” said Hotaling. “We have a lot of depth with a big roster. We hope to wear some teams out this year.”

Ukiah Wildcats

Coach: Jonathon Dewey

2018 record: 7-4, 3-2

Playoffs: lost to Campolindo 49-14 in Division 2 quarterfinal

Key returners: Kaden Burns and Frank Pomilia, senior second-team all-leaguers, should provide leadership on the line

Key losses: Lost five first-team all-league players and two second-teamers

Nutshell: Graduations at key skill position, including quarterback, leave this team’s success up in the air

Windsor Jaguars

Coach: Brad Stibi

2018 record: 3-7, 1-4

Playoffs: did not qualify for NCS

Key returners: Billy Boyle, backup QB last year who will start this season

Key losses: Most of the defensive line

Nutshell: “Anyone’s beatable,” Stibi said. “We expect to be up there in the rankings.”

Quotable: No one had a starting position locked in early, Stibi said: “At this point it’s still a dogfight.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

