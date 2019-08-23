Cardinal Newman blows out Fortuna in season opener

For a game with a lopsided score, the rivals were remarkably friendly afterward.

In a Thursday night opener for high school football on the North Coast, Cardinal Newman whipped Fortuna, 38-0, in a nonleague game played at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park.

But there was no animosity. The coaches, Newman’s Paul Cronin and Fortuna’s Mike Benbow, are friends and have scheduled an opening game against each other for about six years.

The camaraderie spilled over onto the field Thursday as a Newman player walked past a group of Huskies and said, “Nice game,” and they responded with, “Thanks. Thanks for having us.”

Benbow encouraged his kids after the game to keep their heads up and to understand that playing a higher-level team like Newman was a good test to improve their skills.

Newman, ranked 37th in the state by MaxPreps, didn’t run up the score late in the game and used subs in the fourth quarter.

Both coaches said the game was a good learning experience as the season kicks off.

“It wasn’t a clean game,” Cronin said, noting Newman’s multiple penalties, including one that gave the Huskies a first down. “It was a Game 1. There was a lot of emotion, so much enthusiasm.”

Senior quarterback Jackson Pavitt threw for two touchdowns, a 20-yard pass to Giancarlo Woods one minute into the game and a 15-yard score to Tsion Nunnally in the second quarter.

Still, the offense needs improvement, Pavitt said.

“Our offense could really work on our execution,” he said. “We need to work more together. And that’s on me.”

Junior running back Shane Moran, who ran back a 25-yard interception for a score in the first quarter to give Newman a 14-0 lead, also said his team needs to work on cohesiveness.

“We could have done better on defense,” he said. “They were moving the ball a lot.”

Although the score didn’t go their way, that was the Huskies’ game plan, Benbow said.

“We’re not an explosive team,” he said. “We take chunks at a time and run out the clock.”

The Huskies, ranked 220th in the state, have only a 25-man roster, compared with Newman’s 40, so there isn’t much depth.

Fortuna switched its offense up with two quarterbacks, Max Hough and Daeden Taylor, with Taylor taking the bulk of the snaps Thursday.

Trailing 21-0, the Huskies put together a strong drive early in the second quarter. But the 11-play drive stalled with a sack and an incompletion by Taylor, forcing the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs.

With their first possession of the second half, Fortuna ate up 66 yards on 13 plays — including an 11-yard run by Taylor and a 23-yard rush by Kobe Letter — but fell about two feet short of a first down on fourth and two.

Though Newman players said they felt some first-game jitters, it didn’t show.

Moran returned the opening kickoff 73 yards, only getting tripped up at Fortuna’s 23-yard line.

Two plays later, Pavitt hit Woods for a 20-yard touchdown just 54 seconds into the game.

Left-footed kicker Ethan Kollenborn was perfect on the night, making all five extra points and adding a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Moran’s interception return made it 14-0, and Clayton Woo added an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put Newman ahead 21-0.

Cronin called the game a good test to see where his team needs to improve. And the players understood that, despite the win.

“They know the expectations they place on themselves,” Cronin said. “We didn’t perform up to our standards.”

Newman, the defending North Bay League-Oak Division champions, plays Aug. 30 at Sutter High School.

The Cardinals’ field is still under renovation, so they will play on the road at other local high schools until it is ready, possibly by mid-October.

The full lineup of North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League teams play their first games Friday and this weekend.