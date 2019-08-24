Analy rallies for overtime win against Santa Rosa

Analy running back Kole Hunter broke through Santa Rosa’s defense for a 15-yard touchdown in overtime Friday night to propel the Tigers to a 26-20 win and cap a thrilling game that kicked off week one of the 2019 high school football season.

Analy came back from a 12-0 deficit in the first quarter to pull ahead 14-12 at the half.

Santa Rosa regained the lead 20-14 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Anderson to Roman Correa in the third, but Analy came right back with 6 of its own in the fourth to tie it at 20.

The point-after clanked off the upright to send the game into overtime.

Analy held the Panthers on their OT drive, as the Panthers were hurt by a false-start penalty.

“Then we got the ball and just pounded the rock,” said Analy coach James Foster.

About 15 yards out, the Tigers lined up and Santa Rosa blitzed, but an Analy running back was able to block a defender coming in from outside, Foster said.

That allowed Hunter to slip through and escape to the end zone for the win.

“They called the absolutely perfect play,” Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said. “We brought two guys off the edge to try to get through. But they got him the ball and he just outran everybody. Their quarterback made great calls the entire game. He was really good at reading our defense.”

Both teams missed opportunities earlier to take the lead.

The Panthers missed two two-point conversions in the first half and Analy missed a point-after attempt late.

Santa Rosa took an early 12-0 lead while forcing Analy to punt in its first four possessions.

The Panthers built on a 24-yard punt return from Nathan Lantow to put together a 51-yard scoring drive with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Trevor Anderson hit Roman Correa for two nice gains before connecting with Randy Clay on a 26-yeard scoring pass.

Santa Rosa missed another scoring opportunity on its next drive, marching in eight plays from their 4 yard line to Analy’s 29.

But Tiger defensive back Nick Kraemer punched the ball from running back Kent Gamble’s grip on a rush up the middle and Analy recovered the fumble at its own 16.

The Panthers was able to score in two plays on its next possession, when Correa beat both his defenders and Anderson hit him with a dart. Correa scampered in for a 46-yard touchdown.

Santa Rosa failed on both its two-point conversion tries.

Analy seemed to hit stride, though, halfway through the second quarter.

In a 10-play drive, the Tigers strung together gains of 12, 16, 15 and 9 on successive plays, alternating pass and run calls.

Santa Rosa’s defense almost held the Tigers off at the goal line, but Analy quarterback Gavin Allingham was able to punch it through on a one-yard score.

The Tigers scored again two minutes later when Allingham connected with Vogel on a 34-yard pass and then an 11-yard touchdown.

Kicker Arthur Taganashi hit both the point-afters as his team took a 14-12 lead at the half.