North Bay League-Redwood Division football preview: Montgomery out to defend title

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 21, 2019, 10:13PM
Since he took over last year as head varsity football coach at Montgomery High School, Vertis Patton has worked to make student-athletes accountable for their decisions, on and off the field.

“Trust the process,” he and his corps of assistants repeat to the team. “It’s not about results.”

“It’s about how to get the W in life,” assistant head coach Coco Grayer said. “Even if we had a 5-5 season and they gave all they’ve got, that’s a great season.”

It seems, though, that Patton’s teams have responded with better outcomes than that — the Vikings went undefeated, 4-0, and won the new North Bay League-Redwood Division title last year. They were 8-3 overall and advanced to the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs.

The winning season was only the second for the Vikings since 2010. And the number of players ineligible to play because of poor grades was the smallest in years, Patton is proud to say.

“You set the expectation,” he said, “and the standard is the standard.”

Again, the students seem to be responding well to the structure. Last year there were 45 players in the football program. There are about 100 this year.

Patton intends to test his varsity team this year, with the opening nonleague game against powerhouse Campolindo — ranked 58th in the state by MaxPreps — who advanced to the NCS Division 2 semifinals last season.

That game will be a challenge, certainly.

The Vikings lost 13 all-league selections, including top two receivers B.J. Johnson and Kaih Johnson, quarterback Kham Perkins and linebacker Matt Carr, who signed to play at Pacific University.

But quarterback Cole Hallin returns from injury to take snaps and Reese Martin, as dependable as they come, returns as kicker.

With at least three strong receivers and three solid running backs, all juniors, Hallin will have plenty of options.

“If we can play with those guys (Campolindo), we can compete with anyone,” he said. “It’s always the goal to be better than last year.”

After playing six nonleague games, the Vikings will defend their title against Santa Rosa, Piner, El Molino and Healdsburg. Elsie Allen didn’t field a team this year.

Santa Rosa and Piner are expected to offer strong challenges to the Vikings, and El Mo and Healdsburg look improved, coaches said during practices and scrimmages the past two weeks.

League play for the NBL-Redwood begins Oct. 11.

El Molino Lions

Coach: Randy Parmeter

2018 record: 3-7, 2-2

Playoffs: lost to Fortuna, 55-14, in Division 4 first round

Key returners: Jalen Hall, 4-year varsity player, RB/SS; Ethan Ransome, WR/DB; Ryan Palmer, WR/OLB; Ben Gonzalez, OLB/T, Colman Hayes, LB

Key losses: RB Sam Wilson-Mietz, linemen Cody Brooke and Chase Nichols, QB/Rec Wyatt Stringfellow

Nutshell: Parmeter said his mix of younger players and experienced returners could have the Lions vying for a league title. A handful of young linemen have a lot of potential if they can get up to speed quickly on the system.

Quotable: “I expect us to be right there at the top,” Parmeter said.

Healdsburg Greyhounds

Coach: Shaun Montecino

2018 record: 0-2

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Key returners: Brian Garcia, QB now RB; two-way player Emilio Medina; strong safety/wide receiver Jesus Reyna

Key losses: The 12-member team voted to end their season at 0-2.

Nutshell: The Greyhounds have revived their varsity football team after members voted to end last season after dwindling participation and losses of 41-0 and 61-0. A new coach, new look and new attitude could spark some life into this team.

Quotable: “People should come out to Healdsburg football games and expect us to win,” senior running back Brian Garcia said.

Montgomery Vikings

Coach: Vertis Patton

2018 record: 8-3, 4-0, division winners

Playoffs: Lost to American Canyon, 43-29, in Division 2 first round

Key returners: Cole Hallin and Andrew Haskins are back at quarterback; kicker Reese Martin

Key losses: Losing 13 all-league selections, including B.J. Johnson, Kham Perkins, Matt Carr, Kaih Johnson has to hurt

Nutshell: Patton, now in his second year as coach, can now start building his own program.

Quotable: “We don’t have great athletes, but we have a whole bunch of really good athletes. And we’re a smart team.”

Piner Prospectors

Coach: Terence Bell

2018 record: 4-6, 1-3

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Key returners: QB Yonaton Isack, second-leading rusher with 500 yards and 7 touchdowns; Jake Herman, second in all-purpose yards, including 188 in kickoff returns; leading receiver Sumail Berhe, 5 TDs, 17-yard average reception

Key losses: Francisco Tapia, top rusher with 707 yards and 5 TDs

Nutshell: A new coach and new jerseys are lighting a fire under the Prospectors. Piner grad Bell, a wide receiver and cornerback at SRJC and the University of Hawaii at Manoa, is working to impart confidence, strong work ethic and football skills in his first year.

Quotable: “Right now we don’t have starters,” Bell said. “This is all about competition. That’s something that will be good for them later in life. You gotta go after it.”

Santa Rosa Panthers

Coach: Russell Ponce

2018 record: 7-4, 3-1

Playoffs: Lost to Marin Catholic, 42-0, in Division 2 first round

Key returners: WR Randy Clay Jr., OL P.J. Toleafoa; QB Trevor Anderson; WR/LB Kent Gamble

Key losses: Co-MVP of the league Jayvee Long, who ran for 1,518 yards on 208 carries and scored 18 TDs; Lineman of the Year Joshua Truong; Emilio Campos, a first-team all-league selection

Nutshell: The Panthers’ top four rushers were seniors, so Anderson, Clay, Gamble and receiver Roman Correa may pick up more aerial action this year.

Quotable: “We are redefining who we are and finding a chemistry and a method of operation that works for us,” Ponce said. “We have the talent to be successful; it’s just, can we be tough enough to be successful?”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

