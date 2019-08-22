North Bay League-Redwood Division football preview: Montgomery out to defend title

Since he took over last year as head varsity football coach at Montgomery High School, Vertis Patton has worked to make student-athletes accountable for their decisions, on and off the field.

“Trust the process,” he and his corps of assistants repeat to the team. “It’s not about results.”

“It’s about how to get the W in life,” assistant head coach Coco Grayer said. “Even if we had a 5-5 season and they gave all they’ve got, that’s a great season.”

It seems, though, that Patton’s teams have responded with better outcomes than that — the Vikings went undefeated, 4-0, and won the new North Bay League-Redwood Division title last year. They were 8-3 overall and advanced to the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs.

The winning season was only the second for the Vikings since 2010. And the number of players ineligible to play because of poor grades was the smallest in years, Patton is proud to say.

“You set the expectation,” he said, “and the standard is the standard.”

Again, the students seem to be responding well to the structure. Last year there were 45 players in the football program. There are about 100 this year.

Patton intends to test his varsity team this year, with the opening nonleague game against powerhouse Campolindo — ranked 58th in the state by MaxPreps — who advanced to the NCS Division 2 semifinals last season.

That game will be a challenge, certainly.

The Vikings lost 13 all-league selections, including top two receivers B.J. Johnson and Kaih Johnson, quarterback Kham Perkins and linebacker Matt Carr, who signed to play at Pacific University.

But quarterback Cole Hallin returns from injury to take snaps and Reese Martin, as dependable as they come, returns as kicker.

With at least three strong receivers and three solid running backs, all juniors, Hallin will have plenty of options.

“If we can play with those guys (Campolindo), we can compete with anyone,” he said. “It’s always the goal to be better than last year.”

After playing six nonleague games, the Vikings will defend their title against Santa Rosa, Piner, El Molino and Healdsburg. Elsie Allen didn’t field a team this year.

Santa Rosa and Piner are expected to offer strong challenges to the Vikings, and El Mo and Healdsburg look improved, coaches said during practices and scrimmages the past two weeks.

League play for the NBL-Redwood begins Oct. 11.

El Molino Lions

Coach: Randy Parmeter

2018 record: 3-7, 2-2

Playoffs: lost to Fortuna, 55-14, in Division 4 first round

Key returners: Jalen Hall, 4-year varsity player, RB/SS; Ethan Ransome, WR/DB; Ryan Palmer, WR/OLB; Ben Gonzalez, OLB/T, Colman Hayes, LB

Key losses: RB Sam Wilson-Mietz, linemen Cody Brooke and Chase Nichols, QB/Rec Wyatt Stringfellow

Nutshell: Parmeter said his mix of younger players and experienced returners could have the Lions vying for a league title. A handful of young linemen have a lot of potential if they can get up to speed quickly on the system.

Quotable: “I expect us to be right there at the top,” Parmeter said.

Healdsburg Greyhounds

Coach: Shaun Montecino

2018 record: 0-2

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Key returners: Brian Garcia, QB now RB; two-way player Emilio Medina; strong safety/wide receiver Jesus Reyna