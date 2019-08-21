Andre Iguodala tries (and fails) to troll Stephen Curry's golf game

Andre Iguodala's attempt to troll his Stephen Curry on Twitter failed Monday night, when Curry instead responded to his former teammate with a compliment.

Both avid golfers, Iguodala posted a photo that shows himself driving a golf ball with near-perfect form. Curry, mouth wide open in disbelief, is squatting in the background.

Iguodala highlighted Curry's reaction with a yellow circle and then captioned the photo "#NewProfilePic."

While fans jumped in to mourn Iguodala's trade to the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry decided against poking fun at Iguodala. He retweeted the photo, writing "That's my dawg. 320yd down the center."

Iguodala also put the jokes aside to praise Curry's seven-figure donation to Howard University. The donation allows the university to launch men and women's golf programs.