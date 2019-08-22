Vine Valley Athletic League football preview: Casa Grande, Petaluma look to take step up

After showing they could hold their own in the new Vine Valley Athletic League last season, Petaluma and Casa Grande are hoping to take a step up into title contention this year. It won’t be easy.

League powers Vintage (6-0) and American Canyon (5-1) are expected to be talented again this season, and the league should be better balanced with the return of Napa (0-6) to football prominence.

Casa Grande was right behind the powers last season, finishing with a 4-2 league record. However, the four league wins were the Gauchos’ only victories in a 4-7 season.

Both Petaluma teams reached the North Coast Section playoffs last year, but that will be much more difficult this season with the new eight-team format that cuts the number of selected teams in half.

Casa Grande enters the season with a new head coach, John Antonio, a former Piner head coach who also was an assistant coach at Casa, while Sonoma Valley welcomes in new head coach Hervy Williams, the former JV coach. Petaluma’s Rick Krist is in his ninth year coaching the Trojans.

Casa Grande Gauchos

Coach: John Antonio

2018 record: 4-7, 4-2

Key returners: RB-DB Matt Herrera, Sr.; QB Miguel Robertson, Sr.; WR-DB Dominic McHale, Sr.; LB Quinten Lopez, Sr.

Key losses: Quarterback Jadon Bosarge, the team leader from last season; All-Leaguer Jordan Gramajo, a mainstay at both running back and linebacker; All-Leaguer Aaron Kripinsky, the team’s leading tackler.

Nutshell: Casa Grande is led by its third head coach in the last four years. New coach John Antonio is no stranger to the school, having previously served as an assistant coach under Trent Herzog. He is looking not only to this season, but to reestablishing continuity in the Casa football program.

Quotable: “It may take some time and we will have to have patience, but we want to establish a solid program," Antonio said.

Petaluma Trojans

Coach: Rick Krist

2018 record: 6-5, 3-3

Key returners: QB Jack Hartman, Sr.; OL-DL Matthew Slayers, Sr; RB-LB Dante Ratto, Sr; RB-LB Jack Santos, Sr.

Key losses: Leading rusher and All-League running back Garrett Freitas, QB Cole Powers, All-League OT Nick Siembieda, leading tackler Derrick Pomi.

Nutshell: Petaluma lost much to graduation, but coach Rick Krist has a habit of finding quality replacements. Quarterback Jack Hartman could be a key for the Trojans.

Quotable: “We will still be running the triple option. We’ll be playing to our strength. Jack Hartman is very versatile and he knows our offense. He can make something out of nothing," Krist said.

Sonoma Valley Dragons

Coach: Hervy Williams

2018 record: 4-7, 3-4

Playoffs: did not qualify

Key returners: Senior QB Jake Baker, defensive anchors CB Jose Garcia, S Lawson Lee.

Key losses: The top three rushers and top two receivers were all seniors.

Nutshell: Former coach Bob Midgely resigned, citing declining participation and effort. First-year head coach Williams led the JV for the past five years and is a Sonoma Valley teacher, so he hopes the close connection he has with student-athletes will help energize the program.

Quotable: “We’ll be a little young,” Williams said. “But we’re a pretty good, athletic team.”