Barber: 49ers', Raiders' preseason results mean little

Did you see Kendrick Bourne’s 26-yard gain against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, the play where the 49ers wide receiver caught a short pass, juked a couple of defenders with nifty moves and sprinted past a few others?

I responded by starting a regional chapter of the Kendrick Bourne Fan Club, buying a No. 84 Niners jersey and lobbying for my first grandchild to be named Kendrick. If your response was more subdued, you’re not doing NFL preseason right. This is a time for wild overreaction and gross generalization based on the smallest of samples.

As we’re seeing it on both sides of the bay right now.

Down in Santa Clara, there is widespread panic at the recent play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who so far has done almost nothing to justify the $42 million the 49ers paid him last year, or the $17 million they will pay him this year.

Garoppolo first offended the senses when he threw five interceptions on five consecutive plays during a 49ers practice on Aug. 14. Only one thing could have calmed anxious Niners fans after that practice-field implosion: a strong performance by Garoppolo against the Broncos, in his first game action since tearing his ACL at Kansas City 11 months ago.

But things went poorly for the quarterback. How poorly? At one point, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Tessitore said, “Garoppolo has thrown four passes, and a Bronco has touched each of them.”

I looked it up in a coaching manual. That’s not good.

By the time he removed his helmet for good, Garoppolo had completed 1 of 6 passes for 0 yards, with one interception. He had a passer rating of 0.0, which looks more like an emoji than a statistical rating. When I watched a replay of the game, it was worse than I thought. Garoppolo was awful. He was releasing off his back foot and throwing into crowds like a bride tossing away her bouquet.

I can see why this performance would cause some angst. Garoppolo wasn’t so hot before he got injured last year, either. He has been up-and-down on the practice field this year. And now he has recorded a miserable preseason game. Each event a piece of evidence against Jimmy G.

Well, the first clue is real. The second has some validity, too. But don’t get caught up in Clue No. 3. Preseason games are brilliantly advertised snake oil.

Look at the Raiders’ Derek Carr during the 2015 preseason. He had started 16 games as a rookie the previous year but had struggled. In his first exhibition game of ’15, against the Rams, Carr completed 6 of 9 passes for an anemic 43 yards, with an interception. He was marginally better against Minnesota and Arizona in Weeks 2 and 3.

Carr’s passer rating that preseason was a lowly 58.8. But it signaled nothing. He broke out that season with 32 touchdown passes, nearly 4,000 yards and a rating of 91.1.

Houston’s DeShaun Watson had a similar experience in 2017. The rookie’s cumulative passer rating was 67.3 that summer. But when Watson was thrown into action later that year, he was a sensation. His regular-season rating was 100.3.