Barber: 49ers', Raiders' preseason results mean little

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 21, 2019, 6:33PM
Did you see Kendrick Bourne’s 26-yard gain against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, the play where the 49ers wide receiver caught a short pass, juked a couple of defenders with nifty moves and sprinted past a few others?

I responded by starting a regional chapter of the Kendrick Bourne Fan Club, buying a No. 84 Niners jersey and lobbying for my first grandchild to be named Kendrick. If your response was more subdued, you’re not doing NFL preseason right. This is a time for wild overreaction and gross generalization based on the smallest of samples.

As we’re seeing it on both sides of the bay right now.

Down in Santa Clara, there is widespread panic at the recent play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who so far has done almost nothing to justify the $42 million the 49ers paid him last year, or the $17 million they will pay him this year.

Garoppolo first offended the senses when he threw five interceptions on five consecutive plays during a 49ers practice on Aug. 14. Only one thing could have calmed anxious Niners fans after that practice-field implosion: a strong performance by Garoppolo against the Broncos, in his first game action since tearing his ACL at Kansas City 11 months ago.

But things went poorly for the quarterback. How poorly? At one point, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Tessitore said, “Garoppolo has thrown four passes, and a Bronco has touched each of them.”

I looked it up in a coaching manual. That’s not good.

By the time he removed his helmet for good, Garoppolo had completed 1 of 6 passes for 0 yards, with one interception. He had a passer rating of 0.0, which looks more like an emoji than a statistical rating. When I watched a replay of the game, it was worse than I thought. Garoppolo was awful. He was releasing off his back foot and throwing into crowds like a bride tossing away her bouquet.

I can see why this performance would cause some angst. Garoppolo wasn’t so hot before he got injured last year, either. He has been up-and-down on the practice field this year. And now he has recorded a miserable preseason game. Each event a piece of evidence against Jimmy G.

Well, the first clue is real. The second has some validity, too. But don’t get caught up in Clue No. 3. Preseason games are brilliantly advertised snake oil.

Look at the Raiders’ Derek Carr during the 2015 preseason. He had started 16 games as a rookie the previous year but had struggled. In his first exhibition game of ’15, against the Rams, Carr completed 6 of 9 passes for an anemic 43 yards, with an interception. He was marginally better against Minnesota and Arizona in Weeks 2 and 3.

Carr’s passer rating that preseason was a lowly 58.8. But it signaled nothing. He broke out that season with 32 touchdown passes, nearly 4,000 yards and a rating of 91.1.

Houston’s DeShaun Watson had a similar experience in 2017. The rookie’s cumulative passer rating was 67.3 that summer. But when Watson was thrown into action later that year, he was a sensation. His regular-season rating was 100.3.

Am I cherry picking? You bet. Other breakout years were heralded by breakout preseasons. There just isn’t a lot of correlation. You can’t tell what is gold and what is spray-painted pig iron.

Why? Because preseason games rarely allow any flow or continuity. They are choppy, herky-jerky, and as soon as an offense starts to get some rhythm, or falls into a hole, the cast is replaced by the second or third string. Those 2½ games that Garoppolo played in 2018? They were a red flag. Monday’s game against the Broncos was no flag at all.

Raiders fans should heed the same lesson, but they don’t need a pep talk so much as a reality check. Because Jon Gruden’s team has looked pretty dynamic so far.

Few of Oakland’s offensive starters played in Week 1 against the Rams, but many key defenders did, and they throttled the team that had represented the NFC in the Super Bowl six months earlier. The Raiders won 14-3. Last Thursday they clipped the Cardinals 33-26. Carr started that one behind his first-team offensive line, and the offense was so crisp on its opening six-play, 75-yard drive that Gruden decided he’d seen enough. Carr’s passer rating on that drive was a perfect 158.3 — the alpha to Garoppolo’s omega.

And Gruden is feeling it. On Tuesday, when a reporter asked him about all the drama surrounding the Raiders recently, he answered defiantly: “There has been no distractions. We’ve had 89 guys working hard. Our film is out there for you to watch. Our first two games, if you see a distracted football team, then I disagree with you.”

Gruden was using preseason football as his Exhibit A.

Well, here’s the thing. Check out Gruden’s preseason record as an NFL head coach. Over the course of 12 NFL seasons, plus the first two games of 2019, he is 35-17 during. That’s a winning percentage of .673. If that were Gruden’s regular-season rate, he’d be ranked 12th all-time, nestled between Don Shula and the great Paul Brown.

Gruden is preseason Bill Walsh. He’s August Vince Lombardi. I don’t mean to detract from his accomplishments — the man won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay — but his regular-season winning percentage is .516; he’s 99-93 over his NFL career. There is no denying that Gruden has been more successful when the games don’t count.

Why? Is it pure chance?

Maybe, but here’s a theory. Gruden is both a fantastic motivator and a maniacal football schemer. Those traits would seem to bode well for preseason games, where most of the snaps are handled by rookies and fringe players. Gruden knows how to fire these guys up, and how to get them up to speed on his Xs and his Os.

As the games get more meaningful, though, talent rises to the surface. The best players are asked to do more, and they tend to deliver. And when it comes to evaluating talent, Gruden’s record is much more assailable. Maybe the 2002 season was the ideal for Gruden. He inherited most of Tony Dungy’s roster, introduced a better offensive playbook and used his enthusiasm and energy to extract maximum effort.

This year, he’ll have to do it with a Jon Gruden roster.

And maybe he will. On paper, the Raiders look much improved from last year’s 4-12 debacle. But a couple of good preseason games is no evidence that they’re on that path. NFL truths are never revealed before September.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

