Tarvarius Moore, Jimmie Ward battling to be 49ers' starting free safety

There’s an important question facing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh with just over two weeks remaining before the 49ers’ season opener.

Who’s going to start at free safety?

It’s arguably the most important position in the secondary - the last line of defense the team calls “the eraser” that can make up for mistakes elsewhere, like missed tackles or broken coverages.

The two candidates to fill that role are at different points of their careers. Tarvarius Moore, the converted cornerback drafted in 2018’s third round, appears to be ascending and has practiced with the starters since the first week of training camp. Moore intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo twice during last week’s five-pick frenzy and added another interception during the joint practices with the Broncos.

The other contender is Jimmie Ward, the well-respected veteran in the locker room who has missed time with five broken bones since entering the NFL in 2014, including a fractured collar bone suffered May.

Ward has been back on the practice field over the past two weeks, though he was withheld from team drills in Denver. The 49ers’ two practices this week are expected to be light before traveling to play Kansas City in the third preseason game Saturday. The same is likely true next ahead of the exhibition finale.

Which all means Ward will have to earn back his starting role without all the padded practices that Moore used to enter the conversation. The 49ers had 16 high-intensity practices before Wednesday’s pared-down session.

“For Jimmie, it’s no different than as if it was the first day of camp,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Wednesday.

“He’s got to go show that he’s ready for action. Not saying that he needs to do it now, but over the next couple of weeks he just has to continue to accelerate the way we know that he will. We think very highly of Jimmie, so it’ll be good to see him out there over the next couple of weeks.”

Ward started four games at free safety in 2018 after moving from cornerback when former starter Adrian Colbert suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain in October.

Ward is highly thought of by his coaches and teammates for his production and work ethic. He’s among a small group of players that stuck around during three coaching changes since Jim Harbaugh’s final campaign, though many commonly point to his lengthy injury history as a significant demerit.

“Jimmie Ward has the utmost respect out of everyone in this locker room,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “He’s shown that he can play at a high level in this league and on this team. I have no worries about him being ready to go when he’s back.”

The availability concerns for Ward are real. He appeared in more than nine games just once in his five seasons, which led to signing a one-year prove-it contract in the spring when he reached free agency.

Ward believes his play speaks for itself and is more concerned about staying on the field than X’s and O’s.

“Really just stay healthy, that’s my only concern,” Ward said. “... Then when I get back out there on the field, everything else is going to take care of itself.”