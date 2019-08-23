Prep football teams set for busy weekend

Practices are done, scrimmages are over — the real deal starts Friday night for the Santa Rosa and Analy high school football teams.

A non-division game warms up the two North Bay League teams as both work to improve over last year.

Santa Rosa finished second in the NBL-Redwood Division in 2018 with a 3-1 record, one loss behind unbeaten Montgomery.

Analy, playing up in what is considered the stronger of the two divisions for the first time, struggled to put together a 1-4 NBL-Oak showing, at the bottom of the pile with Maria Carrillo and Windsor.

The Panthers lost six first-team all-league players and two who garnered special recognition: running back Jayvee Long and offensive lineman Joshua Truong.

The loss of experience is showing in early play, Panthers coach Russell Ponce said.

“Our top guys are pretty talented. We have some talented seniors, but we also have a lot of inexperience. We’re already seeing that. When guys have to step up, there’s a steep a learning curve,” he said.

But returning quarterback Trevor Anderson and senior receivers Randy Clay and Roman Correa will play leading roles.

“It changes the complex of the team formation this year from last,” Ponce said. “The body types have changed, so therefore the style of play will have to change. ... We have more finesse-type players this year. That’s not to say we don’t have physical guys, but last year we were exceptionally physical.”

Senior Kent Gamble, an outside linebacker and tight end, is “the glue that holds us all together,” Ponce said. “He’s played defensive line, linebacker, secondary. This is his third year on varsity. He’s played all over the place. He’s just a top-notch player.”

Analy was a powerhouse for years in the now-defunct Sonoma County League. But when the North Coast Section realigned the leagues, the Tigers’ success pushed them up into the stronger of the two NBL divisions.

After three straight undefeated seasons in the SCL, the Tigers couldn’t keep pace last year, finishing 3-7 overall and just 1-4 in the new division.

Coach James Foster hopes his third year at the helm will yield better results for the Tigers.

Returners include second-team all-league receiver Kolby Elledge, quarterback Jake Acosta and running backs Kaden Fox, Trenton Vogel and Dylan Pederson.

Though Analy still has to prove itself in the higher division, Ponce said the Tigers shouldn’t be overlooked.

“They’re always a scary matchup because they are explosive,” he said. “They’ve got a great system, a great coach. They can make you look really bad if you don’t play well. If they get an edge on you, they can pop.

“We’re excited. It’s going to be fun to get the season started.”