Sonoma Raceway notes: 4 from county win on drag-racing night

Four Sonoma County residents took home wins in the finals and four others finished in the runner-up spots this week during Wednesday Night Drags at Sonoma Raceway.

In an all-Sonoma County final in the Comp Rod Division, Santa Rosa’s Tommy Johnson (1970 Chevrolet Camaro) defeated Sonoma’s Bob Norrbom Jr. (1963 Chevy Nova) by eight-tenths of a second.

Highlighting the High School Division, Matt Norrbom of Sonoma defeated Sebastopol’s Joseph McBurney (2017 Chrysler 300) in another all-Redwood Empire championship. (Norrbom’s car model wasn’t provided.)

Rohnert Park’s Spencer Marcil powered his 1967 Plymouth Barracuda to a victory of nearly 2 seconds over Millbrae’s Russ Swanson (2012 Ford Mustang).

In the Motorcycle Division, Eric Oliver powered a 2005 Suzuki SV 650S to a win in the final over Antioch’s James Tompkins.

In the Super Jackpot Division, Santa Rosa’s Nick Bublitz (2010 Chevy Corvette) finished as the runner-up to Sacramento’s Vas Mirdita (1968 Pontiac Firebird).

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 31st year, it runs from March 13 through Nov. 13. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with racing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete, their cars must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, where pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers pay $25 and high school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

The next Wednesday Night Drags event is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Top the Cops

There were no Sonoma County residents or law enforcement officers who participated in this week’s Top the Cops Division. Next Wednesday, Aug. 28, will be the final Top the Cops event, with all agencies who have already competed this season set to appear and contend.

The Top the Cops program provides high school students across the Bay Area an opportunity to race against law enforcement officers every Wednesday night. The raceway touts the program, in its 25th season, as an alternative to illegal street racing and provides kids with the chance to speak with officers about safe driving and other rules of the road. It runs alongside almost every Wednesday Night Drags event through next Wednesday.

Coming up

The American Federation of Motorcyclists will take over the raceway on Aug. 30 and 31 before Bracket Drags on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. For more information on either event, visit sonomaraceway.com.