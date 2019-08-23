A's sweep Yankees with 5-3 win

OAKLAND — Tanner Roark struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six-plus innings, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka struggled early and the Oakland Athletics beat New York 5-3 Thursday night for a three-game series sweep.

Mark Canha hit a two-run single as the A’s immediately jumped on Tanaka (9-7) en route to a seventh victory in eight overall.

In less than a week, the A’s have taken down a pair of AL contenders in impressive fashion.

Oakland is on another of its familiar second-half surges, moving a season-best 21 games over .500 at 74-53, having won three of four against first-place Houston and then three straight over the AL East-leading Yankees.

New York’s Gleyber Torres homered twice for his 30th and 31st of the year, a solo shot in the seventh and another in the ninth.

Oakland has won three of Roark’s four starts since he was acquired from Cincinnati. Roark (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6⅓ innings.

Torres also doubled and singled for the Yankees, who have lost nine of their last 10 and 21 of 28 in Oakland.

Tanaka, making his team-leading 26th start and pitching on an extra day of rest, dug himself an early hole, allowing Marcus Semien’s leadoff double in the first, then giving up a pair of walks before an RBI groundout by Matt Olson and Canha’s base hit.

Matt Chapman added an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty drove in a run on a groundout.

Tanaka allowed five runs over six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Joakim Soria surrendered Torres’ two-out drive but finished for his first save in five chances as Liam Hendriks got a break from the ninth inning after a five-out save Wednesday.

ALS awareness night

Oakland hosted another ALS Awareness Night as a way to honor, among others, Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter and the late mother of Piscotty, Gretchen. She suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a neurological disorder, and died in May 2018 at age 55 — about a year after being diagnosed.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: CF Ramon Laureano (stress reaction in lower right leg) did a series of his signature long throws from center. ... LHP Sean Manaea, out all season after shoulder surgery last September, will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas.