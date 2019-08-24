All eyes on Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers visit Chiefs

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have reached a crisis moment before their season has even begun.

Jimmy Garoppolo does not seem ready to start the regular season opener Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s recovering from a torn ACL and, while the team says he has recovered physically, he doesn’t seem mentally recuperated yet.

Garoppolo looked timid last Monday night against the Denver Broncos. Didn’t step into his throws, and dove away from pressure. Threw six passes and the Broncos tipped two of them, intercepted one and almost picked off another.

Garoppolo finished the game with zero passing yards and a quarterback rating of 0.0. When he walked off the field, he looked stunned, a look he had in training camp when he threw 10 interceptions in 15 practices, including five consecutive picks in just one day.

Garoppolo is expected to play the entire first half of the 49ers’ preseason “dress rehearsal” game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. This will be the 49ers’ best chance to seriously evaluate Garoppolo and determine if he’s ready to start the season opener in Tampa, or if he needs more time.

Here’s what to watch for Saturday night when the 49ers play the Chiefs.

1. Garoppolo’s confidence

He just endured a week and a half from hell. Just about every football player goes through hell at some point in his career.

“I remember Week 1, 2012 against Green Bay, Clay Matthews whipped my butt,” Joe Staley said in the 49ers locker room. “I gave up three sacks and six pressures. One of the worst games of my life. My nose broke. It still looks terrible. I remember just wanting to be on the practice field to work on what was wrong. I followed up next week with one of the best games of my life. It’s the way you readjust your mind and go to work.”

Some players never readjust. Some players crumble. Take quarterback Matt Schaub. Two-time Pro Bowler. Threw for 4,770 yards in 2009. But in 2013, he threw a pick-six in four consecutive games, lost his starting job and never got it back. His career fell apart that fast. He was only 32.

“No matter who you are as a quarterback,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “you will go through rough patches and everyone will come down on you whether it’s your fault or not. It doesn’t matter. You’ve got to deal with it. That’s the challenge of this position. And that’s something that Jimmy’s been through a little of it, but not as much as a guy in his second contract or a guy that’s been around or that people in this league have respect for. He hasn’t played a ton. It’s going to be how he reacts to that and how we help him.”

Meaning although Garoppolo is one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, he remains unproven. He hasn’t started more than 10 games. Hasn’t faced real pressure. Hasn’t come of age as a starting quarterback. Meaning Shanahan has his own doubts about Garoppolo and his ability to react well to his own personal Hell Week.

“You could crumble up and kind of go into a fetal position and surrender, or you could go out and fight,” Garoppolo said. “We’ve got a locker room full of guys that want to fight, myself included. Every day you have to come in and earn your spot. It’s never going to be given to you, so you’ve got to come earn it.”