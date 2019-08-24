Piner routs Cloverdale 55-0 behind air attack

The Piner High School football team’s heavy passing attack overwhelmed Cloverdale High School in the Prospectors’ 55-0 win to open the season Friday night in Santa Rosa.

“These guys worked hard, and it really showed. We lined up out here with 15 people, and all 15 knew their jobs. I think it’s the detail and the intensity and the drive. I think that’s really indicative of Piner,” Piner’s new head coach Terence Bell said.

Piner (1-0 overall, 0-0 North Bay League-Redwood) finished last season under .500, but with a new head coach providing a jolt of energy, the Prospectors have a chance at redemption in 2019.

Another key to Piner’s success in 2019 will be relying heavily on returning starting quarterback Yonaton Isack, who was the Prospectors’ second-leading rusher last season.

Cloverdale (0-1 overall, 0-0 North Central I) is coming off a 2018 season in which the Eagles went 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the North Central I. Their season ended with a 40-21 loss to Kelseyville in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Sectional Division 5 playoffs.

Piner’s Bell and Cloverdale head coach Greg Alexander are very familiar with each other after playing high school football together for the Prospectors. Alexander, a former quarterback, connected with Bell, a former wide receiver and cornerback, on the gridiron from 2004-05.

“It’s amazing; I caught passes from (Alexander) in this same exact spot right here. I think that was a privilege right here. And my mentor is the principal at their school, Chris Meredith, so we tried to set it up,” Bell said.

“We had the first game available and I thought that was crucial for Piner to pay homage to those guys, as much as they did for this program, and it was also crucial for us to say we’re on the map and we’re here and we’re for real,” Bell added.

The game started off strong for the Prospectors, as Isack hit wide receiver Michael Collins for two big passes to take a 7-0 lead 19 seconds into the game.

Piner’s defense started equally as strong, forcing a turnover on the Eagles’ first possession.

With the Prospectors back on offense, Isack hit wide receiver Isaac Torres for a 30-yard pass to put them on the 10-yard line and finished off the drive with a quick dish to Torres, increasing the lead to 13-0.

Later in the first quarter, a good punt return from Torres started Piner’s drive on Cloverdale’s 30-yard line and Isack made quick work of the short field, capping off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Collins.

On the ensuing offensive possession for Cloverdale, the Eagles turned over the ball due to good pressure from the Prospectors’ defensive line, leading to an interception by Adrian Torres, who ran it back nearly 40 yards for a touchdown. Piner led 27-0 after one quarter.

“I knew they were big, fast and athletic, and I knew they were going to throw it, Terence being a (Santa Rosa) JC guy and a Hawaii guy. Our game plan was to try to keep the ball out of their hands, and we thought we’d be able to move it a little better,” Alexander said.

The Prospectors continued their offensive attack in the beginning of the second quarter as Isack hit Collins with another long bomb to put them on their opponent’s 10-yard line, and he followed that up with another quick strike to Torres for another touchdown.

For most of the second quarter, both offenses were pretty stagnant, but to close out the half Isack found Collins again for a 53-yard touchdown pass and Jake Herman for a 51-yard score to go up 48-0 at halftime.

With the clock now running, Piner looked to grind the game out with runs and screens.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Prospectors finished off a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Torres in the fourth and sealed their 55-0 victory.