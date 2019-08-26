Barber: Could 1989 A’s excel in today’s MLB?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 25, 2019, 8:23PM
Updated 11 hours ago

OAKLAND - Before Sunday’s game against the Giants, the A’s honored what might have been the best baseball team ever to play in Oakland: the 1989 green-and-gold crew that swept the team across the bay in a World Series interrupted by a natural catastrophe.

What a team those A’s were. The lineup had hits from top to bottom, and massive home runs in the middle. The starting pitchers were reliable, the bullpen among the best in the game. In 1989, Oakland had power, speed, skills and swagger. As I talked to some of the ’89 alumni, though, I had to wonder: Could the team that delivered Oakland’s most recent baseball championship exist in 2019? Would it even be given a chance?

It sounds absurd at first. Rickey Henderson was an incredible athlete. Dennis Eckersley’s pitches painted the corners with wicked movement. With or without pharmaceutical advantage, Mark McGwire could hit the ball a mile. Those guys could excel in any era.

True. But the fact remains, a lot of things the 1989 A’s did best are diminished, or even dismissed, in today’s game.

Start with Henderson. He had power and a great batting eye, traits coveted more than ever these days. But his most dangerous weapon was always the stolen base. It transfigured the A’s when he came back from New York in a 1989 midseason trade. The satellite launches of the Bash Brothers are what’s most associated with that team, but it was Rickey’s speed that put them over the hump.

When Henderson played, the leadoff hitter had to be a flash. This year, Joe Panik led off 43 times for the Giants; Brandon Belt has done it 32 times. Henderson couldn’t stifle a chuckle at the comparison.

“Pretty soon they gonna be having their home run hitter leading off like that,” he said.

Despite winning a ring with Canseco and McGwire, Henderson generally misses the days of station-to-station baseball — the willingness to hit-and-run and bunt guys over and, especially, steal bases. The new approach doesn’t impress him.

“I was saying to (A’s announcer) Ray Fosse yesterday, if the game was played the way it played today, we might have had a lot more .400 hitters, because we were a lot more smart, trying to beat the game instead of trying to beat the shift,” Henderson said.

How about Carney Lansford, the hard-nosed third baseman of the 1989 A’s? Lansford hit .290 for his career, and .336 in ’89. He was a genie at the plate. But would the modern game have room for a corner infielder who choked up on the bat and, during the championship season, hit two home runs in 551 at-bats?

“I just read an article before I came here,” Lansford said. “Pete Rose, Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon were all talking about the state of baseball now. And Lou and Pete were saying they can’t even watch the game anymore because guys do one thing, they either hit a home run or strike out.”

One way those old A’s do resemble the new A’s is bullpen depth. Tony La Russa had multiple good options for the middle innings when he wanted them, and if he could get to the ninth with a lead, Eckersley was virtually automatic.

But the Eck isn’t as convinced as I am that he’s a timeless closer.

“I sometimes think I couldn’t have pitched in today’s game, you know, if you don’t throw 95 miles an hour,” he said, joking that perhaps the speed gun was a little off in the late 1980s.

Eckersley continued: “Everybody’s got clean innings now. It starts like in the sixth inning on, everybody comes into — I mean, it’s done nicely. It’s just made the game a little long.”

And how about Dave Stewart, the Oakland native whose icy stare from below a lowered brim defined the A’s invincibility in 1989? One of Stewart’s great strengths was his ability to pitch deep into games. He threw a total of 33 regular-season complete games during the A’s World Series run from 1988-1990. So far this season, only two MLB pitchers have recorded as many as three.

“Well, I think the way to look at it is, when you grow up in it, you are it,” Stewart said. “If you’re telling me to take me from my era to this era, that probably wouldn’t work very well for me, because I believed in finishing what I started — or getting as close to the finish as I could. It would have been very, very difficult for me.”

And then there’s the manager. La Russa won 2,728 games and three World Series, including the one in Oakland. He was a fierce and innovative leader. Could he thrive in today’s analytics-driven league? In one respect, he doesn’t see the 1989 A’s as being so different.

“We had a staff that actually was notorious for seeking information,” LaRussa said. “So we would have embraced all the information.”

With a caveat. Once the game was underway and the managers were starting to mark up scorecards, LaRussa didn’t want to hear from his general manager or his IT department.

“You try to script, without knowing really the dynamics of what’s happening inning to inning, you’re really hurting your chance to win, not helping it,” he said. “So I think there’s a great use for the information. But you gotta understand once the game starts, guys are different, and you better be ready to make a change. And you’ve gotta be empowered to make those changes. Without being second-guessed to death.”

That sounds like an imperfect fit in today’s MLB, where directives and strategies tend to flow down to the manager rather than starting with him.

To be sure, some of this pregame discussion had a whiff of old guys complaining about young guys. Such as when Lansford, discussing today’s managers, said, “unless you have a degree in analytics or whatever, you don’t get hired.”

I’m about the same age as Jose Canseco, but I’m not averse to the new metrics. I think defensive shifts are brilliant. I understand why MLB managers are calling for fewer bunts, and fewer stolen bases, and more pitching changes. Baseball is the most data-rich sport, and the data backs up those modern trends.

But here’s the thing. As a fan and a consumer of baseball, I can lament the passing of an era. I liked watching McGwire dent TV cameras in the bleachers. But for my money, there was nothing more exciting, more riveting, than Rickey Henderson taking a lead off of first base, his fingers twitching, his focus whole, the A’s in a tie game and the opposing pitcher looking more nervous than professional athletes are supposed to look. And then, after Rickey wound up scoring, Dave Stewart taking the mound for the ninth inning, impassive, everyone wondering if Stew had three more outs in him.

Analytics help MLB teams win in 2019, I have no doubt of that. But they don’t improve the product, and that’s baseball’s real problem.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

