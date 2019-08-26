Barber: Could 1989 A’s excel in today’s MLB?

OAKLAND - Before Sunday’s game against the Giants, the A’s honored what might have been the best baseball team ever to play in Oakland: the 1989 green-and-gold crew that swept the team across the bay in a World Series interrupted by a natural catastrophe.

What a team those A’s were. The lineup had hits from top to bottom, and massive home runs in the middle. The starting pitchers were reliable, the bullpen among the best in the game. In 1989, Oakland had power, speed, skills and swagger. As I talked to some of the ’89 alumni, though, I had to wonder: Could the team that delivered Oakland’s most recent baseball championship exist in 2019? Would it even be given a chance?

It sounds absurd at first. Rickey Henderson was an incredible athlete. Dennis Eckersley’s pitches painted the corners with wicked movement. With or without pharmaceutical advantage, Mark McGwire could hit the ball a mile. Those guys could excel in any era.

True. But the fact remains, a lot of things the 1989 A’s did best are diminished, or even dismissed, in today’s game.

Start with Henderson. He had power and a great batting eye, traits coveted more than ever these days. But his most dangerous weapon was always the stolen base. It transfigured the A’s when he came back from New York in a 1989 midseason trade. The satellite launches of the Bash Brothers are what’s most associated with that team, but it was Rickey’s speed that put them over the hump.

When Henderson played, the leadoff hitter had to be a flash. This year, Joe Panik led off 43 times for the Giants; Brandon Belt has done it 32 times. Henderson couldn’t stifle a chuckle at the comparison.

“Pretty soon they gonna be having their home run hitter leading off like that,” he said.

Despite winning a ring with Canseco and McGwire, Henderson generally misses the days of station-to-station baseball — the willingness to hit-and-run and bunt guys over and, especially, steal bases. The new approach doesn’t impress him.

“I was saying to (A’s announcer) Ray Fosse yesterday, if the game was played the way it played today, we might have had a lot more .400 hitters, because we were a lot more smart, trying to beat the game instead of trying to beat the shift,” Henderson said.

How about Carney Lansford, the hard-nosed third baseman of the 1989 A’s? Lansford hit .290 for his career, and .336 in ’89. He was a genie at the plate. But would the modern game have room for a corner infielder who choked up on the bat and, during the championship season, hit two home runs in 551 at-bats?

“I just read an article before I came here,” Lansford said. “Pete Rose, Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon were all talking about the state of baseball now. And Lou and Pete were saying they can’t even watch the game anymore because guys do one thing, they either hit a home run or strike out.”

One way those old A’s do resemble the new A’s is bullpen depth. Tony La Russa had multiple good options for the middle innings when he wanted them, and if he could get to the ninth with a lead, Eckersley was virtually automatic.