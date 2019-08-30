Benefield: Piner High softball tired of waiting for field fix

Jocelyn Membrilla was mere minutes into her junior season on the Piner High varsity softball team last spring when she felt her finger snap.

Standing off of first base during a scrimmage against Maria Carrillo, Membrilla dove head first back to the bag when the Pumas’ catcher threw to first base to try to pick her off.

Her hand position would have rendered her safe on most infields. Not at Piner’s.

“The base is like a couple of inches off the ground,” she said. “I ended up going to the ER right after that and I ended up having a fracture kind of toward the middle of my finger. I was out for like two months.”

The bag at first base can’t be properly placed in the ground, so game in and game out, one of the most trafficked areas of the field was essentially a hazard rising well above the ground. It’s one item among many — countless gopher holes, an inoperable irrigation system, rampant weeds and an undulating surface in the outfield – that Piner High softball parents, players, coaches and boosters say make the field a danger to both Prospectors and any visiting team.

“They need to realize that, ‘Hey, this is unsafe,’” varsity coach Delmar Billy said of Santa Rosa City Schools officials who oversee maintenance and operations, including playing fields. “Do we want for someone to get hurt out here? No, we don’t.”

Piner boosters, more than 40 of whom showed up at the Santa Rosa school board meeting Wednesday night — some carrying signs and most wearing Prospector colors or softball uniforms — said they are tired of waiting. They pointed to the well-maintained state of the Piner boys baseball field and argued Sonoma County’s largest school district is afoul of the Title IX federal mandate for equal access and no discrimination based on gender.

Acknowledging that the Piner baseball program and coach Nick Green have devoted countless hours to groundskeeping work, softball backers say they have been pushed too far beyond an acceptable starting line to ever pull equal with what the baseball program has.

“It’s not a ‘parent workday’ issue. It’s beyond that,” said Shelby Watkins, mother of a varsity softball player. “It’s new construction. And it has to be fenced like baseball.”

Watkins pointed to a letter from the Santa Rosa City Schools district office, dated Feb. 26, 2019, that investigated the boosters’ complaints and acknowledged that the field is a safety issue.

“… I’m in agreement that the condition could pose a risk of safety to students and community members that use the fields,” wrote Mary Ann Ayala, then-director of the district’s Student and Family Engagement program. “Upon visual inspection it was evident that gopher holes riddle areas of the softball outfield and multi-use areas. Piner staff interviewed indicated that they were aware of the condition and addressed it the best they could with limited resources.”

And still, the Prospectors played all of last season on the field.

Ayala said there is also an obvious difference in the condition of the baseball field when compared with softball.

“… There is a clear disparity in the condition,” she wrote. “The boys’ varsity baseball coach stated that he spends many hours personally taking care of and manicuring the boys’ varsity fields. In addition he has volunteers that assist that effort … The same time commitment, for various reasons, has not been afforded to the upkeep of the girls’ field by the coach and or volunteers.”