Benefield: Piner High softball tired of waiting for field fix

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 29, 2019, 10:22PM
Jocelyn Membrilla was mere minutes into her junior season on the Piner High varsity softball team last spring when she felt her finger snap.

Standing off of first base during a scrimmage against Maria Carrillo, Membrilla dove head first back to the bag when the Pumas’ catcher threw to first base to try to pick her off.

Her hand position would have rendered her safe on most infields. Not at Piner’s.

“The base is like a couple of inches off the ground,” she said. “I ended up going to the ER right after that and I ended up having a fracture kind of toward the middle of my finger. I was out for like two months.”

The bag at first base can’t be properly placed in the ground, so game in and game out, one of the most trafficked areas of the field was essentially a hazard rising well above the ground. It’s one item among many — countless gopher holes, an inoperable irrigation system, rampant weeds and an undulating surface in the outfield – that Piner High softball parents, players, coaches and boosters say make the field a danger to both Prospectors and any visiting team.

“They need to realize that, ‘Hey, this is unsafe,’” varsity coach Delmar Billy said of Santa Rosa City Schools officials who oversee maintenance and operations, including playing fields. “Do we want for someone to get hurt out here? No, we don’t.”

Piner boosters, more than 40 of whom showed up at the Santa Rosa school board meeting Wednesday night — some carrying signs and most wearing Prospector colors or softball uniforms — said they are tired of waiting. They pointed to the well-maintained state of the Piner boys baseball field and argued Sonoma County’s largest school district is afoul of the Title IX federal mandate for equal access and no discrimination based on gender.

Acknowledging that the Piner baseball program and coach Nick Green have devoted countless hours to groundskeeping work, softball backers say they have been pushed too far beyond an acceptable starting line to ever pull equal with what the baseball program has.

“It’s not a ‘parent workday’ issue. It’s beyond that,” said Shelby Watkins, mother of a varsity softball player. “It’s new construction. And it has to be fenced like baseball.”

Watkins pointed to a letter from the Santa Rosa City Schools district office, dated Feb. 26, 2019, that investigated the boosters’ complaints and acknowledged that the field is a safety issue.

“… I’m in agreement that the condition could pose a risk of safety to students and community members that use the fields,” wrote Mary Ann Ayala, then-director of the district’s Student and Family Engagement program. “Upon visual inspection it was evident that gopher holes riddle areas of the softball outfield and multi-use areas. Piner staff interviewed indicated that they were aware of the condition and addressed it the best they could with limited resources.”

And still, the Prospectors played all of last season on the field.

Ayala said there is also an obvious difference in the condition of the baseball field when compared with softball.

“… There is a clear disparity in the condition,” she wrote. “The boys’ varsity baseball coach stated that he spends many hours personally taking care of and manicuring the boys’ varsity fields. In addition he has volunteers that assist that effort … The same time commitment, for various reasons, has not been afforded to the upkeep of the girls’ field by the coach and or volunteers.”

Piner softball parent Denyse MacMillan said the school’s softball community is committed to the same kind of volunteer hours devoted to maintenance that is invested by the baseball team. But at present, the softball team has nothing to work with.

“There is nothing to maintain there. It is filled with gopher holes, pot holes — third base is buried into the ground,” she said. “It has to be professionally brought up to standard so it can be manicured.”

Darren Kille, who spent a decade at the helm of the softball program until Billy took over last year, said in his years coaching at Piner, he never begrudged the baseball team’s facilities, which stand in stark contrast to the softball fields.

“The baseball team also gets nothing,” he said. “They fundraise like crazy. All the work is done by the baseball coach.”

Until the group made it clear they were going to attend the board meeting en masse Wednesday, Watkins said there has been no follow-up to the district’s February letter despite the acknowledgment of safety issues and the group’s repeated attempts to get the issue addressed.

James MacMillan, who is married to Denyse and whose daughter plays varsity softball for Piner, spoke to the board Wednesday night and questioned the timing of what he felt was an “out of the blue” meeting between assistant superintendent Steve Mizera and Piner stakeholders Monday night.

“Why did this take so long to happen and why a day and a half before (Wednesday’s) board meeting?” he said.

The issue was not on the board’s agenda, so trustees could not address the topic. But Superintendent Diann Kitamura did briefly. She thanked the softball players for coming out and said it’s a bigger issue than just one or two fields.

“Title IX is an issue throughout this district,” she said.

“The bigger picture of this is that we need to do this at all the sites, because it just isn’t just Piner’s softball field that I think is in dire straits,” she said. “We are going to look at all of them, but we are going to start with Piner.”

And, while calling for patience, she put a timeline on the table.

“(The district maintenance and operations) team is going to go out, do the assessment this week and then we are going to see what we need to get some repairs done,” she said.

District crews were on Piner’s campus Thursday aerating and leveling the outfield. Still, weeds mar the infield, vast swaths of dirt and seen and unseen craters make up the outfield. There is an exposed drain casing in center field, which calls to mind Mickey Mantle’s devastating knee injury in 1951. Third base, which is also broken and can’t be removed, according to players, was dotted with a pile of feces Wednesday.

“We keep getting promised, ‘Oh we are going to do it this year.’ This year needs to be, like, now,” Billy said.

The issue is reminiscent of the sudden shuttering of Montgomery High’s football and soccer field last October, just when the football team reached the playoffs and the soccer teams were readying for their seasons. Citing safety concerns, district officials declared the field unplayable. The Vikings’ soccer teams were forced to reconfigure their entire game and practice schedules and played every game on the road last season.

Coaches there raised concerns that Montgomery’s field was being rented out and used by multiple entities but that revenues from those rentals went to district coffers and were not being reinvested in maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. Piner backers made the same argument this week.

“The field gets used, the field gets beat up and none of the money comes back,” Kille said.

Multiple Piner groups — football, soccer, P.E. — use the outfield area and it is open to the public by virtue of a walking path that runs on the south side of the junior varsity field. Outside sporting teams also use the field, boosters said.

The district’s policy on such use needs to be re- examined, Kitamura said.

“We need some help from the community to say that it’s OK that we don’t overuse our facilities,” she said Wednesday night. “I think what happens is that we have everybody using facilities and the minute we lock a gate so that it’s not available, we hear about it. We need support from the community to say, ‘In order for our kids to be able to play on these fields, we have to maintain them in a way that they don’t get overused.’”

That is almost certain to cause a stir for youth and adult leagues, along with a general public that is used to renting district fields for practices and games, or walking freely onto a campus to run the track.

But that is an argument for another day for a player like Membrilla, heading into her final season as a Prospector. She missed a chunk of last season with that broken finger and she’d like something for like that not to happen again. But as a sometime- outfielder, it’s hard not to worry.

“I should be focusing on the ball coming at me, but instead I’m focusing on where I should step,” she said.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

