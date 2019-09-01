Benefield: Friday night lights shining in Healdsburg again

HEALDSBURG — The score didn’t matter much. Not to Charlie Delfino or to Karen Klick or Linda Cameron. Or to Tony Lewis.

The Healdsburg High Greyhounds lost their varsity football home opener 27-0 to Justin-Siena on Friday night. But many folks in the stands didn’t seem to mind the score. They were just happy to be there. Happy to watch the hot afternoon sun set behind the scoreboard at Rec Park and feel the onset of an evening breeze.

And they were happy to see night descend and the field lights flicker to life.

This time last year, the ’Hounds aborted their varsity season. Demoralized by an 0-2 start and facing dwindling roster numbers, the players voted to discontinue the season. Some players moved down to junior varsity. Some hung it up. But after that, kickoffs were mostly at 4:30 p.m. and the night was over by 7 p.m.

Not on Friday.

On Friday, two full squads of Healdsburg football players suited up and went toe to toe with largely bigger, faster athletes from Justin-Siena. On Friday, the Healdsburg High pep band played the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” then went into Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.”

And the Braves of Justin-Siena certainly did. The Braves ran (and threw) roughshod over the ’Hounds much of the night. It was 20-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at the half.

But unlike last season, when the final score between these two squads was 61-0 and served as the proverbial straw that broke the ’Hounds’ collective back, the home team kept it 27-0 through the final two quarters.

If the Braves took their foot off the gas and put in their second string, that didn’t matter much either. The ’Hounds hung in. After the game, first-year coach Shaun Montecino heaped praise upon his players. His voice quavered almost imperceptibly as he talked about their effort in the second half.

“We are all about heart,” he said. “We are a small team with big hearts.”

And those hearts have had to be strong. The team was criticized far and wide for walking away last year. First they had to bear the weight of losing football, then they had to bear the weight of a very public judgment.

Klick, whose son was a senior on that team, said she watched him lose a crucial rhythm that sports can provide.

“When he didn’t get to play last year, it really emotionally hit him,” she said. “He’d come home from school and be ‘So, what now? Where are my friends?”

And the entire community, and especially everyone at Healdsburg High School, had to rethink how Friday nights in fall unfold. The team is in its 123rd year, according to announcer and historian Dick Bugarske. The end of the varsity campaign was felt deeply, and often by those who don’t, or never have, played football.

“We felt it on campus last year,” Cameron said.

Cameron, whose two grown sons played football for the ’Hounds, is also the school’s registrar. She said she saw a change around school when the varsity season ended abruptly.

“It felt completely different,” she said. “I mean, all the kids still supported the JV team, but without those varsity players walking around in their home varsity (uniform) on Fridays, it just felt really different.”