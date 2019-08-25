Nevius: Raiders coach Jon Gruden embraces role as reality TV star

Poor Antonio Brown.

He tried.

The diva wide receiver arrived at Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon. And the hot air has continued.

First, Brown had frostbitten feet. Then he announced he was so attached to his helmet that he might quit if he couldn’t wear his favorite lid. Now he’s chatting up every camera on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series.

He’s doing all he can to command the spotlight.

And it isn’t working.

Instead, the star is — episode after episode — the cerebral, quirky, witty and profane Jon Gruden.

What a performance.

More than any other sport, football coaches live on the edge of catastrophe. Everything is a split second from ruination. A knee is blown out, a fumble is picked up and a wide-open touchdown pass is overthrown.

Add up enough of those and you’re out of a job. No wonder you sense more than a whiff of desperation around NFL coaches.

You don’t get that with Gruden. And for good reason.

He doesn’t need this job. His coaching credentials are unquestioned. He won a Super Bowl. He’s been an analyst on Monday Night Football — making a reported $6.5 million a year.

Heck, he was even named one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

And that’s not to mention that he was the first phone call from every NFL team with a head coaching opening. For nine years he turned them all down. Then, at 54, Gruden decided to take a flyer on returning to the Raiders.

Why? Because of a love for the game.

Well, that and his 10-year, $100 million contract.

Go ahead and smirk about the money, but he really does seem to be living his passion. No, he wouldn’t coach the Raiders for free, but he clearly digs it.

Until now, we’ve seen the public Gruden. He’s good in media sessions, biting off short answers with the hint of a smirk, giving you just enough wit and insight to feed the sound bite machine.

But “Hard Knocks” is Gruden unbound. Sometimes the players must wonder what to think of him.

In last week’s episode, he gathered his backup quarterbacks, Nate Peterman and Mike Glennon, and delivered a no-punches-pulled takedown of their poor leadership skills. And then he slapped the palm of each, told them to have “a great day” and finished up with:

“Sorry for being a (jerk).

“I am a (jerk).

“Not really.”

Watching the show, you can see how much of the job is being an evangelist — conjuring up hope, confidence and inspiration. Gruden at the podium is a study in motivational speaking.

He jokes. He’s thoughtful. He abruptly, and unexpectedly, explodes into rage — “I want better F------ EXECUTION!” And then he drops the tone and says what a great team this could be.

He concludes with, “Knock on wood if you are with me.”

And the knocking fills the room.

Then there are the little impromptu soliloquies. They build in volume and intensity as he goes.