Nevius: Raiders coach Jon Gruden embraces role as reality TV star

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2019, 9:37PM

Poor Antonio Brown.

He tried.

The diva wide receiver arrived at Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon. And the hot air has continued.

First, Brown had frostbitten feet. Then he announced he was so attached to his helmet that he might quit if he couldn’t wear his favorite lid. Now he’s chatting up every camera on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series.

He’s doing all he can to command the spotlight.

And it isn’t working.

Instead, the star is — episode after episode — the cerebral, quirky, witty and profane Jon Gruden.

What a performance.

More than any other sport, football coaches live on the edge of catastrophe. Everything is a split second from ruination. A knee is blown out, a fumble is picked up and a wide-open touchdown pass is overthrown.

Add up enough of those and you’re out of a job. No wonder you sense more than a whiff of desperation around NFL coaches.

You don’t get that with Gruden. And for good reason.

He doesn’t need this job. His coaching credentials are unquestioned. He won a Super Bowl. He’s been an analyst on Monday Night Football — making a reported $6.5 million a year.

Heck, he was even named one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

And that’s not to mention that he was the first phone call from every NFL team with a head coaching opening. For nine years he turned them all down. Then, at 54, Gruden decided to take a flyer on returning to the Raiders.

Why? Because of a love for the game.

Well, that and his 10-year, $100 million contract.

Go ahead and smirk about the money, but he really does seem to be living his passion. No, he wouldn’t coach the Raiders for free, but he clearly digs it.

Until now, we’ve seen the public Gruden. He’s good in media sessions, biting off short answers with the hint of a smirk, giving you just enough wit and insight to feed the sound bite machine.

But “Hard Knocks” is Gruden unbound. Sometimes the players must wonder what to think of him.

In last week’s episode, he gathered his backup quarterbacks, Nate Peterman and Mike Glennon, and delivered a no-punches-pulled takedown of their poor leadership skills. And then he slapped the palm of each, told them to have “a great day” and finished up with:

“Sorry for being a (jerk).

“I am a (jerk).

“Not really.”

Watching the show, you can see how much of the job is being an evangelist — conjuring up hope, confidence and inspiration. Gruden at the podium is a study in motivational speaking.

He jokes. He’s thoughtful. He abruptly, and unexpectedly, explodes into rage — “I want better F------ EXECUTION!” And then he drops the tone and says what a great team this could be.

He concludes with, “Knock on wood if you are with me.”

And the knocking fills the room.

Then there are the little impromptu soliloquies. They build in volume and intensity as he goes.

“The energy you bring to the huddle,” he began, “the urgency, the care, the gen-u-ine LOVE and PASSION you have for (pounds his fist into his palm on every word) EVERY ... SINGLE ... PLAY.”

Whoa. Put me in, coach.

Now, let’s make a couple of things clear. The Raiders may be interesting, but they are no lock for the Super Bowl. Or the playoffs, for that matter.

They may have a tough season. In their division, the Chargers and the Chiefs are formidable. Other teams around the league are established powerhouses. The Raiders are a team under construction.

And it is hard for Bay Area fans to invest in the team, when they know the Raiders intend to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

But why not spend this last year appreciating the offbeat charm of an NFL coach who is not only nicknamed “Chucky” (after an evil horror-film doll) but has been imitated by celebrity impressionist Frank Caliendo? (Who appears on “Hard Knocks,” doing that impression.)

If nothing else, Gruden’s untamed, politically incorrect rants on the sideline are worth the price of admission. If those F-bombs were loaded, he’d level the stadium.

Gruden is also prone to long, uncomfortable silences when a player comes to him on the sideline.

Gruden doesn’t move — just stands there with that 1,000-mile stare. He holds it until you think: “What? Are you going to say something?”

The weird part is, when he finally speaks, it is almost always a compliment. Media members are familiar with Gruden’s effusive praise of everyone in silver and black.

Still, you can see he rides his QBs hard.

“Are you a blockhead?” he asks Peterman.

Not sure what the correct answer is to that.

Simply put, Gruden is the best thing on “Hard Knocks.” Sure, since it is HBO, there are plenty of long, slo-mo shots of spiraling footballs. And weird moments, like the debate last week about the merits and perils of swallowing gum.

And certainly, Brown is having his moments. But the bottom line for AB is the regular season. Statistically, he’s the best wideout in paycheck football. If he flashes that, he’ll get all the attention he wants.

But right now the star is Jon Gruden.

If you’re with me, knock on wood.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

