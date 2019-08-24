Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown has 2nd helmet grievance heard by NFL

JERRY MCDONALD
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
August 23, 2019, 7:25PM

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly had his grievance heard regarding his helmet Friday, with no decision expected until next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A message left with NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy was not immediately returned.

Brown traveled with the Raiders to Winnipeg, Manitoba, and a 22-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, although he did not play. The Raiders left 24 players home for the game, which was played on an 80-yard field because of problems with the artificial surface in the end zone where goal posts used for Canadian Football League games were removed.

The Raiders took Friday off and are back at practice Saturday. There are four practices remaining before Aug. 31 and the cutdown to 53 players from 90. The exhibition season concludes Thursday on the road in Seattle.

Brown, who Gruden said appears to be running and cutting like normal after recovering from frostbite-like burns on both feet after a cryotherapy session in France, was expected to play sparingly, if at all, in the exhibition season, even if healthy.

When the Raiders practiced on Tuesday, Brown had what Gruden said was a certified NFL helmet and participated with the team.

