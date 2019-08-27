Barber: Chase Center adds to Warriors’ 2019-20 weirdness

SAN FRANCISCO - The Warriors threw open Chase Center’s finely detailed doors to the media Monday, encouraging awe-struck writers, broadcasters and photographers to behold the majesty of the team’s new San Francisco arena — and to convey those splendors to a wider audience.

But one pocket of Chase Center was off limits to cameras: the home locker room. Apparently, some of the Warriors players haven’t even seen it yet.

I don’t think I am violating any nondisclosure agreements to report that the new Warriors locker room is remarkable. It is perfectly circular, the lockers arranged around the circumference of the room. Each locker sits atop wooden pull-out drawers and is bracketed by small closets in which the players can hang their clothes. Each has a personal TV monitor, so that we can know which golf tournament Stephen Curry is interested in that weekend. The ceiling is styled to resemble the ceiling at Oracle Arena.

When we trespassed Monday, the locker room was dark except for lights emanating from the individual lockers, from behind each carefully hung jersey. The clean, subdued sterility made it look like the set of a sci-fi movie, perhaps a Rollerball remake.

The scene made it clear just how much the Warriors have invested in this project, and their heightened sense of self at the start of the (next) San Francisco era. It also made clear how much the team has changed since we last saw it play a meaningful game.

Because it wasn’t just the surroundings that jarred the senses. It was the names above the lockers. Willie Cauley-Stein. Omari Spellman. Glenn Robinson III. Eric Paschall. Juan Toscano-Anderson. It was a who-are-they moment, as well as a where-am-I moment.

Granted, some of those guys might not outlast the NBA preseason. But the basic fact is irrefutable. This Warriors team will be substantially different than the one that took shape in 2014.

It will play differently, with guys like Cauley-Stein and D’Angelo Russell being more suited to an isolation-style offense. It will have new sources of veteran wisdom, with Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston no longer around to school the kids. And the stat sheet will look different, too, with superstar Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and gunner Klay Thompson likely out until the All-Star break.

It’s a brave new world, and sort of a scary one, for Warriors fans. Their team will be shaped and reinvented as the season progresses, as will many NBA teams in 2019-20. To be honest, we don’t know whether the Warriors have a shot of making the NBA Finals this year. Or whether they are even a playoff team.

This new reality would have weirded us out a bit under any circumstances. But when the 2019-20 Warriors take the court for their first preseason game on Oct. 5, and for their regular-season opener on Oct. 24, the effect will be doubly disorienting. Because they’ll be playing in an arena that is like nothing we’ve seen before in the Bay Area.

Chase Center already looks integrated into its surroundings. The outdoor walkways and approaches are welcoming. The views to the water are lovely from the east entrance on Terry Francois Boulevard, and even more impressive from the upper east concourses. You can see wharf industry and huge anchored ships — links to San Francisco’s low-tech commercial past — and beyond them an expanse of bay that leads to the cranes of Oakland.