Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban engaged

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 26, 2019, 10:17AM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they're engaged.

Vonn, an Olympic downhill champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL's New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.

Vonn sent out a photo of the happy couple via Twitter on Saturday, writing: "Here's our mature engagement pic lol. How cute is he?!"

The 34-year-old American recently retired from a ski racing career that included a total of three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

She's been busy lately with other pursuits, including wrapping up a memoir set to be published next year and starting a line of beauty products.

Subban, a 30-year-old Canadian, is an All-Star regular and won the 2013 Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to the Devils from the Nashville Predators in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn; she kept his last name after they separated.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine