Barber: One man’s fight for MLB retirees’ pensions

“I’ve been called an agitator, I’ve been called a firebrand, I’ve been called a gadfly, I’ve been called an instigator and I’ve been called a troublemaker,” Douglas Gladstone said into the phone. “But you know what I’ve never been called? I’ve never been called wrong.”

It was a bold proclamation, and perhaps not 100% accurate. I do think people have called Gladstone wrong. But they have yet to disprove his math. And they certainly haven’t managed to shut him up.

Gladstone, who is 59 years old and helps to administer a public retirement system near Albany, New York, has been on a personal mission for more than a decade. His cause is obscure and easily bogs down in numbers, and the people for which he advocates don’t have many powerful friends. But he soldiers on.

Gladstone speaks for the 627 men who were left out of an agreement between Major League Baseball and its players’ union in 1981, when the two groups adjusted the threshold for players qualifying for pensions, which he believes was wrong. He believes it so strongly that he wrote a book on the subject — “A Bitter Cup of Coffee,” published in 2010 and reissued with a new chapter this year — and spends much of his free time emailing sportswriters to agitate for coverage.

“Professionally,” Gladstone said, “I don’t understand how (MLB Players Association executive director) Tony Clark, as a person who was honored with the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award, honored by the Negro Leagues Museum with an award named after one of the greatest social justice warriors in the last 50 or so years, and you can’t go to bat for essentially the men who laid the groundwork so you could enjoy the benefits of free agency, and your members could enjoy the benefits of free agency? That to me is an abomination.”

In Gladstone’s telling, he didn’t go looking for this white whale. He was merely working on a freelance story for Baseball Digest about the 40th anniversary of a contest known by grumbly New York Mets fans as the Imperfect Game. Ace Tom Seaver was two outs away from perfection on July 9, 1969, when a Cubs rookie named Jimmy Qualls lined a single into left-center field.

During his second or third interview with Qualls, the former player mentioned in passing that he was a little miffed at receiving no MLB pension. For Gladstone, this came as a revelation. He thought pensions were the right of every player. The writer knew a little about retirement benefits, of course, thanks to his day job. He looked into Qualls’ assertion, figuring maybe he was missing something. But the deeper he dug, the stronger his conviction grew.

“I checked microfiche, and Nexus, and plenty of other documents. I could not believe the extent and the scale and the depth of this,” Gladstone said. “And to this day, I continue to call it baseball’s dirty little secret.”

I am not an expert in retirement benefits, and you probably aren’t, either. So I will try to stay out of the financial weeds. But here is the basic issue, as framed by Gladstone.

As the regular season began in 1980, players threatened a May 23 walkout if Major League Baseball did not agree to a new contract. In the nick of time, a strike was averted. And as part of the new agreement, MLB agreed to reduce the service-time requirement for becoming fully vested. Before ratification of the 1981 collective bargaining agreement, a player needed the equivalent of four full years on MLB rosters to earn a pension; moving forward, the standard would be just 43 games.