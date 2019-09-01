Barber: One man’s fight for MLB retirees’ pensions

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2019, 4:23PM
Updated 5 hours ago

“I’ve been called an agitator, I’ve been called a firebrand, I’ve been called a gadfly, I’ve been called an instigator and I’ve been called a troublemaker,” Douglas Gladstone said into the phone. “But you know what I’ve never been called? I’ve never been called wrong.”

It was a bold proclamation, and perhaps not 100% accurate. I do think people have called Gladstone wrong. But they have yet to disprove his math. And they certainly haven’t managed to shut him up.

Gladstone, who is 59 years old and helps to administer a public retirement system near Albany, New York, has been on a personal mission for more than a decade. His cause is obscure and easily bogs down in numbers, and the people for which he advocates don’t have many powerful friends. But he soldiers on.

Gladstone speaks for the 627 men who were left out of an agreement between Major League Baseball and its players’ union in 1981, when the two groups adjusted the threshold for players qualifying for pensions, which he believes was wrong. He believes it so strongly that he wrote a book on the subject — “A Bitter Cup of Coffee,” published in 2010 and reissued with a new chapter this year — and spends much of his free time emailing sportswriters to agitate for coverage.

“Professionally,” Gladstone said, “I don’t understand how (MLB Players Association executive director) Tony Clark, as a person who was honored with the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award, honored by the Negro Leagues Museum with an award named after one of the greatest social justice warriors in the last 50 or so years, and you can’t go to bat for essentially the men who laid the groundwork so you could enjoy the benefits of free agency, and your members could enjoy the benefits of free agency? That to me is an abomination.”

In Gladstone’s telling, he didn’t go looking for this white whale. He was merely working on a freelance story for Baseball Digest about the 40th anniversary of a contest known by grumbly New York Mets fans as the Imperfect Game. Ace Tom Seaver was two outs away from perfection on July 9, 1969, when a Cubs rookie named Jimmy Qualls lined a single into left-center field.

During his second or third interview with Qualls, the former player mentioned in passing that he was a little miffed at receiving no MLB pension. For Gladstone, this came as a revelation. He thought pensions were the right of every player. The writer knew a little about retirement benefits, of course, thanks to his day job. He looked into Qualls’ assertion, figuring maybe he was missing something. But the deeper he dug, the stronger his conviction grew.

“I checked microfiche, and Nexus, and plenty of other documents. I could not believe the extent and the scale and the depth of this,” Gladstone said. “And to this day, I continue to call it baseball’s dirty little secret.”

I am not an expert in retirement benefits, and you probably aren’t, either. So I will try to stay out of the financial weeds. But here is the basic issue, as framed by Gladstone.

As the regular season began in 1980, players threatened a May 23 walkout if Major League Baseball did not agree to a new contract. In the nick of time, a strike was averted. And as part of the new agreement, MLB agreed to reduce the service-time requirement for becoming fully vested. Before ratification of the 1981 collective bargaining agreement, a player needed the equivalent of four full years on MLB rosters to earn a pension; moving forward, the standard would be just 43 games.

This was an important gain for the athletes. But the deal was not retroactive. Players who retired before 1980 must still have logged those four years, and 627 men fell into the gap.

According to Gladstone, MLBPA added a teaspoon of sugar to the deal in 2011: The union offered all pre-1980 retirees alive at that time annual payments of $625 for every 43 games of service. But those benefits do not pass on to family members, and the maximum payment is capped at $10,000 per year, before taxes. A qualifying player who retires from MLB this year, in contrast, is eligible for up to $225,000.

Gladstone’s quest has brought him into contact with hundreds of former ballplayers affected by the guidelines. He will tell you about David Clyde, the Texas schoolboy phenom who wound up starting 73 games for the Rangers and Indians between 1973-79, but never amassed those 648 days on MLB rosters. And about Lowell Palmer, native of Sacramento, who pitched 106 games for four teams, and, according to Gladstone, is living off of $18,000 annually from Social Security and $8,750 from his baseball pension, has twice filed for bankruptcy and has had 28 operations, including open-heart surgery.

The surviving pre-1980 players do not fit one mold. Some are living comfortably. Others are barely getting by. Many are probably like Skip James, a first baseman who played 51 games with the Giants in 1977 and 1978.

Like a lot of these guys, James invested a considerable portion of his life in baseball. In addition to those brief stints at Candlestick Park, he played 782 games in Triple-A and another 209 in Single-A, where in 1972 he put up 32 home runs and 123 RBIs for Fresno. After washing out here, he played a year in Japan.

James, now 69, and his wife rent a house in Overland Park, Kansas, very near to where he grew up. Since playing, he has coached baseball, worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was employed by a nonprofit. He’s still working. James lives a life of middle-class labor.

“I’m not destitute,” James told me. “But there’s no way I can not work, and my wife works. If I had that money, we would probably be retired with my Social Security.”

He knows others have it worse. He recently ran into a former teammate at a wedding, and the colleague said he had invited another of their teammates to move into a triplex he owns because the man has nowhere else to live.

“He’s basically living on handouts right now,” James said.

He told me the name of this former teammate. It was someone who played for the Giants. Gladstone confirmed that he is among the 627. James asked me not to make the player’s struggles public without his permission, and efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.

James appreciates Gladstone’s efforts, and shares his opinion that the current system is inequitable. “My personal feeling is that there is some injustice there — that I have fulfilled these requirements that other people are getting paid for,” he said.

Gladstone fumes that MLB can find $10 million to donate to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, but not to add to the pensions of 1970s utility infielders. But it isn’t the league that bears the brunt of his ire.

“Let’s be very precise,” Gladstone said. “Major League Baseball doesn’t have to do diddly. This has to be broached by the union come collective bargaining negotiations.”

Gladstone has, in effect, become a mosquito buzzing around the ear of the MLB Players Association. He rails against the union at every opportunity. Union officials know all about “A Bitter Cup of Coffee” by now.

“They refuse to return my calls, they refuse to return my emails,” Gladstone said. “I’m public enemy No. 1.”

An MLBPA representative declined to speak to me on the record. But it isn’t hard to guess some of the complaints about Gladstone.

“Steve Rogers has told people that I’m doing this to sell more books,” Gladstone said, referring to the union’s special assistant for player services. “You know, it’s a 10-, 11-year-old book. I wouldn’t even buy it.”

The real vulnerability in Gladstone’s approach, though, is more fundamental. Just about anyone would wish better for the indigent athletes of past eras. But is it really MLBPA’s duty to advocate for people no longer in the union? If my newspaper guild negotiates a better pension plan once the Press Democrat kicks me to the curb, I would love to reap the benefits. I doubt that I would.

“Any labor economist will tell you that the first duty of an executive director of a union is to its rank and file,” Gladstone said. “I get that. I even get the fact that this union does not owe its duty of fair representation, they don’t have to be the legal counsel, to retirees. But as I’ve said ad nauseam before, the gains and the benefits of the Mike Trouts and Albert Pujolses would not have happened were it not for the Lowell Palmers of the world.”

I guess that’s what makes the MLB situation particularly unfortunate. Salaries in that industry haven’t grown by some cost-of-living percentage since the late 1970s. They have skyrocketed — thanks to the players’ union, yes, and to the athletes who risked their salaries, many of them modest, on the picket line.

Gladstone has a problem, though. He wants MLBPA to stand up for the pre-1980ers during the next round of bargaining, after the current agreement expires in December of 2021. But that is shaping up to be a bareknuckle brawl. There is already talk of a strike or lockout. Recent MLB veteran free agents have been finding it hard to get long-term deals, the result of an imbalance in service-time rules.

That will be the focus of the next round of bargaining. There might not be any room for men like Skip James.

That won’t stop Gladstone from trying, of course. He has devised a clever publicity formula to keep his pet subject in the public eye. He will contact local sportswriters about a particular ballplayer who grew up in that area, or who lives there now, and fill them in on the wider issue. In this way he has successfully pitched stories to the Denton Record Chronicle, the Scottsdale Independent, the Jackson Sun, the Tacoma Weekly and a lot of other smaller publications.

Bigger news outlets have been hard to convince. So Gladstone works around the edges, throwing those harpoons at the whale’s fluke and hoping he can effect a change before it’s too late — for the retired players, and for him.

“I am looking for the George Wills, who are syndicated in 630 newspapers across the country,” he told me. “I am looking for someone with the stones to say you know what, enough is enough. If only to shut Gladstone up and stop him from killing trees.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

