Nevius: Andrew Luck saga shows millennials may have a point

You probably saw the cheap shot at Andrew Luck after he announced his retirement. A sports “personality” tweeted that retiring because “rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever.”

It was a lazy, dumb attempt to stir up the Twitter-sphere. I’m not even going to bother mentioning the guy’s name, since he was clearly fishing for clicks.

And yes, the doofus got roasted all over the internet. So I suppose he’s happy.

But in another, unintentional way, he might be onto something.

Millennials are perfectly capable of following through. But they also have shown they are not impressed with the way things have always been. Studies show they are more likely to sport a tattoo, buy organic food or have an ethnically diverse group of friends.

And all of that is bad news for the NFL.

It is true that Luck (almost 30) is a millennial. So is Doug Baldwin (30), Rob Gronkowski (29) and former 49ers linebacker Chris Borland (28). All of them retired — Borland after just one successful season in 2015 — because they feared injuries would ruin their lives.

As Borland has said, “From what I’ve researched and what I experienced, I don’t think it was worth the risk.”

Other players may look at Luck and others and make the same choice. We’ve already seen the stories about declining interest in football and schools that haven’t had enough players to field a team.

But that’s not the real bad news for the NFL.

The millennials, defined roughly as between the ages of 22 and 37, represent some 75 million men and women. They are 25% of the overall population, larger than those cranky baby boomers, who held the title of largest generational group for years.

They think differently about a lot of things, including sports. A millennial woman I know is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable sports fan. (How knowledgeable? The other day I said that stats showed that the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval hit the second-most home runs on balls below the strike zone, but I didn’t know who was first. “Javier Baez,” she said.)

But when I asked her recently if she watched the 49ers game, she said, “I can’t watch football now … for so many reasons.”

That’s not a good sign. The younger generation is looking at the sport and not liking what they see.

I think they see how it treats its players, the unchecked violence and the serious injuries that seem to happen every game. And they wonder if they can support that.

If so, it would be hard to find a more egregious example of mismanagement, callousness and simple lack of common sense than Luck’s career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Even a casual fan knows the story. Given a Ferrari of an NFL quarterback, the team drove him off a cliff. From the day he arrived, Luck’s offensive line was horrible. The Colts barely addressed the problem, and even the tepid attempts in the draft didn’t pan out.

The result was that Luck was clobbered. Over and over and over. Someone compiled a stat for most times a quarterback was knocked down since 2012. Luck was the “winner” with 352 times.