A's top Royals 9-8 in slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Bob Melvin had just burned through his bullpen to win a nip-and-tuck shootout against Kansas City on Thursday, and the Oakland A’s manager leaned back in his chair and asked ruefully: “How many relievers did the Yankees use today?”

He was joking, of course. Melvin knew full well that New York had the day off before the two AL playoff contenders open a weekend series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Melvin probably wouldn’t have been joking had the A’s lost to the lowly Royals.

“We had to have this game,” he said after the 9-8 victory at Kauffman Stadium. “When you go through your entire bullpen and then go to Yankee Stadium — we had to win that game.”

Jurickson Profar set the tone with a homer and three RBIs, but everyone in the A’s starting lineup had a hit or drove in a run. That allowed them to bail out starter Chris Bassitt, who failed to survive the fifth inning, and give Yusmeiro Petit (4-3) the opportunity to earn the win.

Fellow relievers Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks didn’t make it easy, though. They gave up back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth, then Hendriks gave up a two-out RBI single to Ryan O’Hearn in the ninth, before the former Royals reliever bounced back to strike out Bubba Starling and earn his 17th save.

“Wasn’t my best outing of the year,” Hendriks said. “We’re not scoreboard-watching or anything like that, but you take three of four from any series and you’re going to be OK.”

Glenn Sparkman (3-10) failed to make it through the fifth for Kansas City, allowing seven runs, nine hits and a walk. He also hit two batters in losing his fifth decision in a row.

“He struggled with command. He got hurt on pitches that were center-cut,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “That’s a really good offensive team. ”

The A’s added a run in the ninth when Corban Joseph popped foul with one out and runners on second and third, and Cuthbert made a nifty catch falling into the third base dugout. But under Rule 5.06(b)(3), both runners are entitled to advance a base, sending Seth Brown home from third.