Arrest warrant issued for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins after threat report

Police in Mobile, Alabama, have issued a warrant for the arrest of DeMarcus Cousins. The Los Angeles Lakers center is accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his young son.

Police said the warrant was generated earlier this week and signed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West.

Cousins could face a third-degree domestic violence charge of harassing communications.

West provided audio to the police on Friday of what she said was Cousins threatening to shoot her in the head over whether their son would travel to Atlanta for Cousins’ wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang. Cousins and Lang married on Saturday.

The Mobile police provided the audio of the call to TMZSports, which then published it. In it, a man is heard asking if his son will be “here.” When the woman says no, the man threatens to “put a bullet” in her head.

West has levied past domestic violence claims against Cousins.

Cousins, 29, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Lakers in July. He is expected to miss the whole season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament two weeks ago.

The Lakers and NBA have said in statements that they are conducting their own investigations into the recent incident.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the league may fine, suspend or dismiss and disqualify from any further association with the NBA and its teams a player who is found to have violated its policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The harshest punishments are reserved for repeat offenders, but Cousins has never been found to have violated the league policy.