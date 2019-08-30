Teen phenom Coco Gauff wins again at US Open

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff pumping her fists and screaming “Come on!” to celebrate a Grand Slam victory is already becoming a regular occurrence. At just 15, she’s now the youngest player to reach the U.S. Open’s third round since 1996, quickly proving her captivating run to Week 2 at Wimbledon was no fluke.

And what a showdown comes next: Gauff will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

“This is just the beginning, I promise,” Gauff told an appreciative crowd that chanted her name at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday during a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary.

“I was tested a lot. I think we were both just testing each other,” Gauff said after her second three-set tussle this week. “If I didn’t win that last point, maybe she would have won the match.”

The Floridian is putting together another captivating run, just like she did on the way to the fourth round at the All England Club last month in her Grand Slam debut.

Another young American woman is making Slam waves, too: Taylor Townsend, 23, whose pure, raw emotion came through after she delivered one last crisp forehand volley to complete her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) upset of two-time major champion Simona Halep.

Townsend, a qualifier ranked 116th, clenched her fists, raised her arms and yelled, “Yes! Yes!” before patting her heart. Moments later, Townsend’s voice cracked and tears began to flow as she told fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, “It’s been a long journey. Just haven’t been able to get over the hump.”

Townsend pulled off the biggest victory of her up-and-down career with an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis against former No. 1 Halep.

“It’s been a long road. A lot of haters. A lot of people who weren’t sure. I mean, I’ve heard it for a really long time that I was never going to make it, that I wasn’t going to be able to break through or do this or do that,” Townsend said. “This was a huge, monumental moment. It was a very defining moment for me to realize that I belong here.”

She was marked for greatness long ago.

Townsend won singles and doubles junior titles at the 2012 Australian Open, turned pro that year at age 16, then cracked the top 100 in the rankings while still a teen.

But a drop out of the WTA’s top 300 followed and she came into Thursday 9-16 at Grand Slam tournaments and 0-10 against top-10 women.

Against Wimbledon champion Halep, she wasted a pair of match points, one via double-fault, while serving for the win at 5-4 in the third, but never wavered. Townsend then saved a match point for Halep at 6-5.

“When I’ve played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose,” said Townsend, who’d been 0-3 against Halep. “And today I played to win.”

How did she do it?

By moving forward at every opportunity, something rarely seen these days on tour. She won the point on 64 of her 106 trips to the net; Halep went 6 for 10. Townsend serve-and-volleyed 61 times, Halep once.