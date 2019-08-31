Petaluma ground game rolls over Santa Rosa

Petaluma’s infantry prevailed over Santa Rosa’s air force in a fierce battle for the Club Friday night.

Defending its home turf, Petaluma’s option offense ground over the overmatched Santa Rosa defense for 513 rushing yards en route to a 53-34 victory in a win that gave the Trojans ownership of “The Club,” symbolic of the victor in the annual game between the longtime rivals. Running behind a dominating offensive line, Dante Ratto raced for 224 yards, while teammate Joey Alioto ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Santa Rosa’s aerial bombardment was almost, but not quite, as devastating. Statistics for the Panthers were not available at press time, but it is verifiable that quarterback Trevor Anderson passed for five touchdowns and riddled the Petaluma pass defense all night.

“We knew what they were going to do, we just couldn’t stop them,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said of the Santa Rosa aerial bombardment. We did well against the run. We just couldn’t stop their passing.

“Offensively, we did well. Our offensive line played with a lot of confidence and we ran the ball very well. Jack Hartman (quarterback) ran our offense like a veteran quarterback.”

Hartman threw just three passes. Two went for touchdowns and one was intercepted.

Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said much the same about his Panthers.

“Our offense played a great game,” he said. “Defensively, we made some mistakes. When they get their option rolling it is hard to stop.

Each team scored three times in the first quarter with Anderson throwing bombs to Mason Frost, Roman Correa and Randy Clay, while Petaluma answered with touchdown runs by Alioto and Hartman sandwiched around a Hartman touchdown throw to Ryan Sullivan.

The win evened the Petaluma record at 1-1, while dropping the hard-luck Panthers to 0-2 on the young season.