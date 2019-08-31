Healdsburg loses in return to home field

The Healdsburg High Greyhounds welcomed varsity football back to Rec Park on Friday night, hosting the Justin-Siena Braves for the second contest of the season for both squads.

Bigger in both stature and roster size, Justin-Siena imposed its will much of the night, jumping to a 20-point lead after one quarter and a 27-point advantage at halftime.

The ’Hounds rallied and kept the Braves from scoring again. The final score was 27-0.

“The first half was really rough,” Healdsburg coach Shaun Montecino said. “This team last year gave our boys a hard time and that is what kind of killed the heart for them. I’m very proud because 27-0 versus to 61-0? That’s a lot of heart.”

The ’Hounds ended their varsity season voluntarily last season following a 0-2 start, including a 61-0 loss to Justin Siena.

But on Friday, Montecino praised his team up and down.

“Our second-half effort, I was so proud,” he said. “These kids came out second half playing smash mouth football.”

The ’Hounds were led by senior defensive end Emilio Mendina with 12 tackles and two sacks. “That’s a perfect game right there,” Montecino said.

Junior quarterback Cole Conley was 6 for 27 on the night for 65 yards, hitting sophomore Jacob Preciado twice for 28 yards. Senior Brian Garcia had 16 tackles and forced one fumble.

Next up for Healdsburg (0-2) is a road game against Cloverdale on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.