Saturday prep football roundup: Piner rolls to another shutout

Piner High is off to a roaring start to the football season.

The Prospectors posted their second big shutout victory in as many games Saturday, beating Novato 53-0 in a nonleague road contest.

Quarterback Yonaton Isack racked up 410 yards passing, throwing six touchdown passes.

Adrian Torres rushed for 182 yards. Younger brother Isaac Torres added 181 receiving yards.

Piner, which has outscored opponents 108-0, hosts Sir Francis Drake on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

REDWOOD 51, MARIA CARRILLO 16

The Pumas lost their season opener to last year’s co-champions of the Marin County Athletic League. Carrillo meets Benicia at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Pumas’ home opener.