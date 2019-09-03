Warriors' new San Francisco home ready for prime time

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 3, 2019, 2:17PM
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors' new home in San Francisco's waterfront is ready for prime time.

The Chase Center was inaugurated Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and officials with the Warriors and naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase.

A ceremony at the $1.4 billion facility included fireworks, dancers and a singing group from Oakland, which was home to the Warriors' since 1967.

The Warriors first announced their move to San Francisco on May 22, 2012 and broke ground five years later.

The state-of-the art venue with a capacity for 18,000 people will host its first event Friday — a concert by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

The Warriors' first game at their new home will be preseason match against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 5.

