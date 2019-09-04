Piner football off to fast start with back-to-back shutouts

“Impressive” is how Piner High School football coach Terence Bell describes his quarterback’s start this season.

Indeed.

Yonaton Isack has thrown for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns in the Prospectors’ first two games. Those remarkable numbers come on 32 successful passes in 47 attempts, with just two interceptions.

His numbers lead the early stats board for not just the North Bay League-Redwood Division, but they’re also better than anyone in the stronger Oak Division.

Isack’s throws aren’t short dumps to the sideline where the receiver breaks for a long run, either. Isack, a 6-1, 150-pound senior, can throw for distance. His longest TD pass is 55 yards, with an average completion of 26 yards.

Having three solid receivers helps, too:

Isaac Torres leads the division with 155 yards per game and has three touchdown receptions.

Michael Collins averages 95 yards in the air and has two TDs, while Isaac’s older brother, Adrian Torres, averages 67 yards a game.

Adrian Torres can also run the ball, and he heads the leaderboard with 210 yards in two games with one TD.

The Prospectors, who finished 1-3 in league and 4-6 overall last year, weren’t expected to do too much this year, until new coach Bell came along.

The former Piner High student body president, Santa Rosa Junior College all-conference player and University of Hawaii at Manoa receiver shook up the program not only on the field, but also by encouraging his players to be community-minded — an effort that already is paying dividends at Piner, he said.

He emphasized effort and detail. Isack responded, as did the entire team in winning its first two games decisively.

Piner defeated Cloverdale 55-0 in the opener, while downing Novato 53-0 last week.

“It’s impressive, for sure,” Bell said of his offensive leader. “I believe in Yonaton. I think he has the potential to throw even more. That’s a good place to start for him. If he keeps his head down, he should have a couple more big games.”

Isack sees himself as more of a defensive player, Bell said, even lining up on the defensive side when playing 7-on-7 games earlier this year.

“He had a lot of interceptions as corner last year. They have to force the ball in his hands,” he said. “But he’s starting to see he can be a quarterback. To see him embrace that role, that was the biggest thing. It gave him some confidence and he just took off.”

Bell knows the stellar stats might not last forever. Better defenses are coming and other teams are watching Piner film to strategize how to stop the aerial attack.

“They’re making adjustments and so are we,” he said. “As long as we keep staying ahead of the curve, that’s where it’s at.”

The Prospectors host Sir Francis Drake on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Other individual highlights from the region’s first two games include:

• Santa Rosa quarterback Trevor Anderson has thrown for 675 total yards and 8 touchdowns, while Cardinal Newman’s Jackson Pavitt has thrown for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

• Rancho Cotate’s Rasheed Rankin leads all rushers with four TDs, on 236 yards in two games. Weston Lewis of El Molino has three rushing TDs for the Lions.

• Four receivers over both NBL divisions have caught three TDs each: Nico Contreras of Windsor, Isaac Torres of Piner and Randy Clay and Roman Correa of Santa Rosa.

