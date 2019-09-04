Long odds not discouraging bettors on 49ers', Raiders' chances

When you follow the money, it’s hard not to believe the Raiders are in for a long season.

With the NFL season kicking off in just two days, we took one last look at what the oddsmakers and bettors think of our Bay Area teams.

The good news for the Raiders is they’re the most heavily bet team to win the AFC West, according to both BetOnline.ag and Sportsbetting.ag. The not-so-good news is the money is flowing in because Oakland faces 16-1 odds to supplant the Chiefs as division winners.

Perhaps the biggest indictment of the Raiders’ fortunes by bettors comes when we look at futures bet for over/under on season win totals. The Raiders’ betting line is six wins and the big money is on the Raiders finishing under six wins this coming season. Both BetOnline.ag and Sportsbetting.ag have taken in the most money on Oakland finishing under six wins, and it’s not even close.

According to a representative for the sites, they’ve received almost double the amount of money on the Raiders than Washington, the second-most popular “under season win projection” bet.

Maybe they didn’t notice Antonio Brown found a new helmet?

Meanwhile, the 49ers also are the most popular bet placed in their division. San Francisco is listed as +450 to win the NFC West, which is only better than longshot Arizona (+1600).

Both the 49ers and Raiders have another thing in common, according to gamblers. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the No. 3 favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is also the No. 3 favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa, who returned to practice this week and is expected to play in the 49ers’ opener Sunday, trails Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen in money bet. Money on Jacobs to win trails only betting favorite Bears running back David Montgomery and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.