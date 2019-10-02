Preview capsule of Wednesday night’s A’s-Rays wild-card game
A look at the American League wild-card game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics:
Wednesday, at Oakland, California, 8:09 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
———
Season Series: Athletics won 4-3.
Projected Lineups:
Rays: 2B Joey Wendle (.231, 3 HRs, 19 RBIs in 75 games), LF Tommy Pham (.273, 21, 68, 33 2Bs), RF Austin Meadows (.291, 33, 89 in 138 games), C Travis d’Arnaud (.263, 16, 67 in 92 games with Rays; .087, 0, 2 in 10 games with Mets, and 1 at-bat in only game with Dodgers), 1B Ji-Man Choi (.261, 19, 63), DH Brandon Lowe (.270, 17, 51 in 82 games) or Avisail Garcia (.282, 20, 72, 25 2Bs in 125 games), 3B Matt Duffy (.252, 1, 12 in 46 games), CF Kevin Kiermaier (.228, 14, 55, 19 SBs in 129 games), SS Willy Adames (.254, 20, 52).
Athletics: SS Marcus Semien (.285, 33, 92, 123 runs, 43 2Bs), RF Ramon Laureano (.288, 24, 67, 10 assists), 3B Matt Chapman (.249, 36, 91, 102 runs, 36 2Bs), 1B Matt Olson (.267, 36, 91), CF Mark Canha (.273, 26, 58), DH Khris Davis (.220, 23, 73), LF Chad Pinder (.240, 13, 47), C Sean Murphy (.245, 4, 8 in 20 games) or Josh Phegley (.239, 12, 62), 2B Jurickson Profar (.218, 20, 67).
Starting Pitchers:
Rays: RH Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA, 240 Ks, 194 2/3 innings, 33 starts).
Athletics: LH Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 in 5 starts).
Relievers:
Rays: RH Emilio Pagan (4-2, 2.31 ERA, 2 0/28 saves), RH Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.85 in 26 games, 18 starts), LH Ryan Yarbrough (11-6, 4.13 in 28 games, 14 starts), RH Nick Anderson (3-0, 2.11 in 23 appearances with Rays; 2-4, 3.92, 1 save in 45 appearances with Marlins), RH Chaz Roe (1-3, 4.06 in 71 appearances), RH Oliver Drake (5-2, 3.21), RH Diego Castillo (5-8, 3.41), LH Colin Poche (5-5, 4.70), LH Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.14 in 13 games, 11 starts), RH Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 4.17 in 37 appearances, 7 as opener), RH Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.78, 70 Ks, 60 2/3 IP in 12 starts), LH Blake Snell (6-8, 4.29, 147 Ks, 107 IP in 23 starts).
Athletics: RH Liam Hendriks (4-4, 1.80, 2 5/32 saves, 124 Ks in 85 IP), RH Yusmeiro Petit (5-3, 2.71), LH Jake Diekman (1-7, 4.65 for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Joakim Soria (2-4, 4.30, 1 save), LH Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 1.50, 2 saves in 6 games), LH A.J. Puk (2-0, 3.18 in 10 games), RH Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.81), RH Homer Bailey (13-9, 4.57 in 31 starts for Oakland and Kansas City), RH Mike Fiers (15-4, 3.90).
Matchups:
First postseason meeting between two small-budget franchises that have thrived in recent years despite limited resources. ... Teams haven’t seen each other since June, with the A’s taking two of three at Tampa Bay before they split a four-game series in Oakland later that month. ... Clubs played a wild game in Oakland on June 20, with the Rays scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 4-1 lead before A’s answered with four in bottom half to win on Chapman’s three-run homer off Castillo. ... Olson hit 3 HRs in seven games vs. Rays this season. Chapman and Laureano each went deep twice. ... A’s managed just one run in 13 1/3 innings against Morton. He pitched seven scoreless at home June 10 and went 6 1/3 innings June 20 in Oakland. ... Fiers went 1-0 with 2.25 ERA in two starts vs. Tampa Bay. He was 9-0 with 2.90 ERA at home, but was passed over for start in favor of Manaea. ... Manaea missed most of season recovering from shoulder surgery but has been outstanding since returning in September. ... Oakland was one of three teams Rays had losing record against during season. The other two — Yankees (7-12) and Twins (2-5) — also made playoffs. ... Tampa Bay’s 32-60 record at Oakland Coliseum is second-worst at any road venue where Rays have played minimum of 10 games.