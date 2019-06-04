A’s draft Clemson shortstop, UNC pitcher on first day

OAKLAND - If Logan Davidson emerges a few years from now as a shortstop or second baseman for the Athletics, the organization will be thankful for his two difficult summers in the Cape Cod League.

Davidson, taken with the 29th pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday night, probably wouldn’t have been available to the Athletics had he excelled at the plate in the prestigious summer league in Massachusetts where scouts can see players using wood bats instead of metal.

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Davidson is a switch-hitting junior shortstop from Clemson who hit .291 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and had 17 stolen bases. He was the No. 19 ranked prospect by Baseball American and No. 22 by MLB.com.

With their second-round pick, No. 66 overall, the Athletics selected Tyler Baum, a right-handed pitcher from North Carolina.

Davidson has major league bloodlines, as his father Mark, who also played at Clemson, was a six-year major league infielder with Minnesota and Houston who was an 11th-round draft pick by the Twins in 1982. His sister Taylor played tennis at Stanford from 2013-17.

“He has helped me a ton,” Davidson told Baseball America. “The biggest aspect he has helped with me is the day-to-day working on my swing when we get our one-on-one time.”

For all Davidson did in three years in Clemson, the 79 games over two summers at the Cape Cod League apparently worried some scouts. Playing for the Falmouth Commodores, Davidson hit .210 with a home run and eight RBIs in 2017 and .194 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 2018.

Davidson told the Post and Courier of South Carolina he is confident in his ability to adjust to wood bats.

“At the end of the day, if you can hit, you can hit and I know I can hit with any bat you put into my hands,” Davidson said. “The Cape gives you a lot of adversity in general with the strike zone, the wooden bats and all the pitchers up there. The pitchers are the best in the country.”

Clemson coach Monte Lee is convinced Davidson, who graduated in three years with a 3.9 grade point average, will thrive.

“I’ve told every scout, find me a box that you cannot check with Logan,” Lee told the Post and Courier of South Carolina. “Look at his total body of work. This is a guy that has played every inning since he’s been here, never been taken out of a game. He’s hit .300 or close to it every single year he’s been here, he’s hit double-digit home runs, double-digit stolen bases, a .400 on-base percentage three years in a row.”

Former major leaguers Harold Reynolds and Mark DeRosa said on the MLB Network draft telecast that Davidson is similar to a bigger Jed Lowrie, a 12-year veteran infielder who played five seasons with the Athletics.

“If you’re Oakland sitting in that room, you can see a younger version of Jed Lowrie,” Reynolds said. “I can see why he landed with their pick. It’s a great pick. I think he fits everything they’re doing. They’ve got a guy that fits something they’ve seen before.”

Davidson was drafted in the 30th round by Philadelphia out of high school but opted to play in college.

According to Baseball America, the No. 29 pick in the draft carries with it a slot value $2,424,600 in terms of a first contract.