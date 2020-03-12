Local prep and college scores and schedule

Wednesday's results:

High school baseball

NBL-Oak

AT RANCHO COTATE

Cardinal Newman 110 000 2 — 4 6 1

Rancho Cotate 000 300 0 — 3 5 2

WP: Jake Titone; LP: Aiden Weston; SV: Carson Crawford

Cardinal Newman: Sean Latham 2x2, RBI, R; Johnny McGee 2x2; Nate Phelps 1x1 R; Shane Moran 1x4, R.

Rancho Cotate: Brandon Proschold 3x3, R; Aiden Weston 1x3; Cameron Duran 1x3, R.

Records: Cardinal Newman 3-1, 2-0; Rancho Cotate 0-5, 0-2

High school boys golf

Nonleague

AT WINDSOR

Par 36

Windsor 230, El Molino 268

El Molino: Noah Kenny 51, Trenton Rivas 53, Callum Brown 54, Trevor Rivas 54, Jackson Gerrem 56.

Windsor: Will Hoff 39, JJ Scott 45, Will Schettler 47, Trenton Becker 48, Ross Potter 51.

High school boys lacrosse

VVAL

AT CARDINAL NEWMAN

Cardinal Newman 16, Napa 0

Cardinal Newman goals: Dove 7, Grant 4, Merino 3, De Marinas, O’Keefe. Assists: O’Keefe 5, Holland 2, Grant 2, Cameron 2, Dove, Merino.

Records: Napa 0-2; Cardinal Newman 2-2

High school swimming

NBL-Redwood

AT SANTA ROSA

Girls: Santa Rosa 108, Ukiah 72

200 MR: Santa Rosa 1:57.15; 200 Free: Lewis (SR) 1:58.91; 200 IM: Flammang (Ukiah) 2:21.63; 50 Free: Howell (SR) 26.32; Dive: Cox (Ukiah); 100 Fly: Flammang (Ukiah) 1:01.88; 100 Free: Lewis (SR) 55.10; 500 Free: Sanchez (SR) 5:42.99; 200 FR: Santa Rosa 1:50.67; 100 Back: Howell (SR) 1:02.90; 100 Breast: Xerogenes (Ukiah) 1:14.91; 400 FR: (SR) 3:57.27.

Boys: Ukiah 91, Santa Rosa 89

200 MR: Ukiah 1:52.79; 200 Free: Flammang (Ukiah) 2:00.69; 200 IM: Bhana (SR) 2:16.77; 50 Free: L.Koball (Ukiah) 23.60; Dive: Bullert (Ukiah); 100 Fly: L.Koball (Ukiah) 59.25; 100 Free: McManus (SR) 55.66; 500 Free: Holstine (Ukiah) 5:44.09; 200 FR: (SR) 1:41.39; 100 Back: Burns (SR) 1:03.54; 100 Breast: Z.Koball (Ukiah) 1:11.90; 400 FR: (Ukiah) 3:42.43.

JV: SR 118 Ukiah 54

High school boys tennis

Nonleague

AT SAN RAFAEL

Marin Academy 5, Cardinal Newman 2

Singles: Joey Greco (CN) d. Charlie Sternberg 4-6, 6-1, 10-7; Teddy Parsons (MA) d. Chase Carter 6-4, 6-4; Creighton Anderson Soria (CN) d. Peter Hobart 1-6, 6-2, 10-5; Christian Hee (MA) d. Andy Cai 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Brandt Maxwell-Max Sarosi (MA) d. Nathan Roman-Bennett Stafford 6-1, 6-7 (7-4), 10-4; Owen Jones-Nick Lee (MA) d. Blake Fair-Clayton Farrow 6-1, 6-4; Brewer Stone-Josh Thies (MA) d. Nolan Postal-Paul Munsell 6-1, 6-2.

Record: Cardinal Newman 7-5

VVAL

Tuesday’s Result

AT SONOMA

Vintage 7, Sonoma Valley 0

Singles: Lucas Bollinger (V) d. Sky Staes 6-0, 6-0; Jack Cole (V) d. Lucas LLodra 6-2, 6-1; Paul Saleh (V) d. Julian Hewitt 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Kincaid (V) d. Reed Hewitt 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Alex Housley-Andrew Diana (V) d. Jack Turner-Mason Cox 6-2, 6-0; Nick Ball-Kelton Jensen (V) d. Drew Hengehold-Dominik Garcia 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; Armande Shakeri-Stefan Shakeri (V) d. Sean Tomany-Nico Catanzaro 6-0, 6-1.

Local golf

Hole in one

AT BENNETT VALLEY GC

Dennis Mangan, No. 15, 145 yards, 7 iron

Jon Myers, No. 15, 145 yards, 7 iron

Thursday's schedule:

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nonconference

Mission at Santa Rosa JC, 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Nonconference

Foothill at Santa Rosa JC, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Nonconference

Foothill at Santa Rosa JC, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BADMINTON

NBL-Oak

Maria Carrillo at Analy, 4 p.m.

Montgomery at Windsor, 4 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg at Elsie Allen, 4 p.m.

Piner at Roseland University Prep, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

NBL-Oak

Montgomery at Cardinal Newman, 3:30 p.m.

Analy at Windsor, 3:30 p.m.

VVAL

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Petaluma at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

NBL-Redwood

Cardinal Newman at El Molino (Ives), 2 p.m.

Rancho Cotate at Elsie Allen (Finley), 2 p.m.

Piner at Healdsburg, 2 p.m.