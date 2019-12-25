Cutting back on minor league baseball not a popular concept

When the San Francisco Giants chose catcher Joey Bart second overall in the 2018 draft, the fans in Keizer, Oregon, knew what that meant. A decade earlier, they had gotten an early glimpse of another first-round catcher, Buster Posey, who went on to lead the Giants to three World Series titles. Now Posey’s likely successor would play in their town, too.

“They made that connection instantly, and they came from a long way to see Joey Bart play,” said Jerry Walker, who has owned the Class A Salem-Keizer Volcanoes since their inception in 1997. “Fans will travel to see future stars in the minor leagues, and our players are always accessible for autographs. Fans can do things here and get much closer to the players than they’ll ever be at a major league stadium.”

Walker, who sold his real estate company to buy into the affiliated minors in 1989, is proud of his team’s connection with the Giants. Thirteen former Volcanoes — including Posey, Tim Lincecum, Pablo Sandoval and Sergio Romo — dotted the rosters of the Giants’ recent championship teams.

“As long as we are close to break-even, we’re happy,” he said. “We’re not in this to get rich, but we’re not wealthy people where we can afford to lose $400,000 a year, either.”

Now — with no warning or explanation, he said — Walker finds the Volcanoes on the list of 42 teams Major League Baseball wants to cut loose as part of its plan to overhaul the minor leagues. The agreement between MLB and the minors expires after the 2020 season. The sides have begun negotiating, but no resolution is coming soon.

Politicians — including presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders — have weighed in on the issue. The majors and minors have traded sharply worded statements. Commissioner Rob Manfred is exasperated, and frustration is boiling over on both sides.

The leaders of Minor League Baseball had “done damage” to their relationship with MLB, Manfred said in a news conference at the winter meetings in San Diego this month. He suggested they “move off the take-it-or-leave-it, status-quo approach and come to the table and try to make a deal.”

Dan Halem, Manfred’s deputy and chief legal officer, asserts that the idea of eliminating 42 teams is fiction. A so-called Dream League of teams with unaffiliated players would take their place, as Halem has tried to assure concerned lawmakers.

“I have meetings, and I’m looking them in the eye and telling them we will keep baseball in their communities — literally,” Halem said in an interview at the winter meetings. “It’s not like ‘maybe.’ I’m telling them, ‘We will keep baseball in your community, and we’ll personally come, and we’ll organize it, and we’ll make sure it works.’ That’s the commitment, and when you say that to politicians, you’ve got to back it up.”

Minor League Baseball called the Dream League concept a “shell game” in a statement last week, and Walker dismissed the proposal as politics.

“That’s their talking point to Congress,” he said. “The Dream League is never going to work, and everyone knows that. They’re just using that to create a smoke screen that this is all going to be fine. It’s not going to be fine. These teams will not exist.”