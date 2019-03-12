Raiders bring in tackle Trent Brown on richest O-line contract

Nick Foles is headed to Jacksonville, Landon Collins to Washington and Trent Brown to Oakland.

The big-money offers for NFL free agents began Monday, two days before they can sign contracts. Foles brings a Super Bowl pedigree to quarterbacking the Jaguars, and Brown has a championship ring as he moves to the Raiders’ offensive line at left tackle. Safety Collins heads a few hours south from the New Jersey Meadowlands, where he could haunt his former team twice a year.

All of Monday’s deals were confirmed by people with knowledge of the agreements who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be official until Wednesday.

Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. The deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives as he replaces Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville’s offensive instability. Bortles is expected to be released this week before a $1 million roster bonus comes due Sunday.

The Redskins agreed to sign the 25-year-old Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season, and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time, but the Giants opted not to give him the franchise tag. Collins fills one of Washington’s biggest needs on a defense that ranked 17th in the league last season.

Brown was a real find for New England before last season, and his payday will come with the Raiders after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $66 million. He will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Raiders tackles allowed 30 sacks in pass protection last season, most in the NFL, while Brown gave up just three in 580 pass blocking snaps.

Also Monday:

DeSean Jackson is close to returning to Philadelphia. The Eagles have agreed to acquire the wide receiver from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year. The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract. Five years ago, then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season.

The Eagles also have agreed on a three-year contract with defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars after playing his first four with Denver, earning one Super Bowl ring. The 28-year-old Jackson had 18 sacks in Jacksonville, including 3½ last season.

The Eagles also announced nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters has agreed to a new, one-year deal to return for his 16th NFL season and 11th in Philadelphia.

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the Baltimore Ravens. The 36-year-old Suggs has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore and said at the end of the 2018 season he wanted to spend his entire career with the Ravens.

Kansas City reached agreement with safety Tyrann Mathieu on a $42 million, three-year deal. The 26-year-old Mathieu was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2013 draft after a standout career at LSU. He showed glimpses of his ball-hawking, playmaking abilities with the Cardinals, earning a Pro Bowl selection during the 2015 season, but also dealt with his share of injuries.