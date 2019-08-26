Shanahan keeping eye on Pettis as 49ers camp winds down

Dante Pettis has the potential to be the 49ers’ No. 1 wide receiver. For now, he may be No. 1 in coach Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse.

Shanahan, as far back as February, has publicly implored Pettis to come flourish in his second season, to attack the ball, to play stronger and to show up consistently.

The results have been mixed. The season is two weeks away. And Shanahan continues to lobby for more from Pettis.

Why did he keep Pettis in to catch a bubble-screen pass in the closing minutes of Saturday’s 27-17 exhibition win at Kansas City? “I believe he needed to be. He’s still trying to earn a role on this team and show what he’s capable of doing, consistently,” Shanahan answered.

Pettis, no doubt, will be on the 49ers’ 53-man roster come Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline. He may even be in the starting lineup Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

The 49ers simply are urging him to break out from a peloton of about seven receivers capable of making the roster.

“When you get guys back like (George) Kittle, if we could get (Jerick McKinnon) back and we’ll see how that goes this week, when we get everyone healthy, when we get (Jalen) Hurd out there healthy, when we get Pettis playing up to his potential, we’ve got a number of guys on our team who can take us completely to another level,” Shanahan said.

Brown loses grievance, wears helmet

When the Raiders went through warmups and drills Sunday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was present, accounted for and wearing a helmet.

Brown has been working with the NFL and going through proper channels in an effort to wear a preferred brand of helmet. The NFL Network is reporting that Brown has lost a second grievance.

The Raiders believe both of Brown’s training camp issues — feet with frostbite like symptoms and the helmet issue — are resolved. Coach Jon Gruden believes Brown is on track to start Week 1.

Raiders’ Martin goes on IR

The Raiders have placed running back Doug Martin on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget.

The team also signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The nature of Martin’s injury was not immediately known. He led Oakland with 723 yards rushing last year.

NFL reacts to Luck’s retirement

Players and coaches around the league reacted to Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement after Saturday’s game mostly with respect and understanding. While some fans booed Luck as he left the field Saturday night, other players supported him.

“I think it takes an immense amount of courage, an immense amount of self-reflection and a lot of guts to do what he is doing,” Houston defensive end J.J. Watt said. “I am sure people have their ways of looking at it and their ways of trying to say what they would do in his shoes. But the truth is, no one is in his shoes. Nobody has to go through what he has had to go through. Nobody has been through the rehab and the injuries. ... I respect the hell out of it. I think it takes a whole lot to walk away from a ton of money like that.”

Dolphins release vet McDonald

Veteran safety T.J. McDonald, who started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, has been released. McDonald, a six-year veteran with 75 career starts, was due to make $5 million this year. Last year McDonald ranked third on the team with 86 tackles and tied for second with three interceptions.