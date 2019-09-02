NFL Notes: Raiders claim Kizer, giving them four QBs on the roster

The Raiders have claimed former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers.

Kizer was waived by Green Bay with Tim Boyce earning the job to back up Aaron Rodgers.

When the Raiders reached their initial 53-man roster, they had three quarterbacks — Derek Carr, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman. Kizer makes four. General manager Mike Mayock said Saturday the Raiders would likely keep three.

As a corresponding move, the Raiders announced the release of defensive end Josh Mauro. Mauro was listed with the first team throughout training camp but missed time with a hamstring injury. He returned to play extensively in the exhibition finale in Seattle.

Kizer was a 15-game starter for Cleveland in 2017 as a rookie second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame. He completed 53.6% of his passes (275 of 518) for 3,081 yards, 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in an 0-16 season.

Exum returns to 49ers a day after being cut; Street on IR

A day after being cut, defensive back Antone Exum Jr. was resigned by the 49ers to a one-year deal after defensive lineman Kentavius Street was officially placed on the injured reserve list.

Street, a fourth round draft choice by the 49ers last year when he spent his entire rookie season on the reserve/non-football injury list, is eligible to return to practice in Week 6 and can be activated after Week 8.

Already on the 49ers injured reserve list are running back Jerick McKinnon (knee), tackle Shon Coleman (fibula) and cornerback Tim Harris (groin). Street, 22, is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered last year.

Exum, 28, originally signed by the 49ers in Nov. 2017 after he spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, was released Saturday when San Francisco had to reduce its roster to 53 players.

Chargers suspend contract negotiations with RB Gordon

Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will not end with a new contract.

General manager Tom Telesco said that the team informed Gordon’s agents that they have suspended contract talks until after the season. The Pro Bowl running back is on the did not report list after missing training camp and the preseason.

“We have to get focused on the season and our next opponent,” Telesco said. “So when or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season on his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season.”

Gordon would make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He is seeking an extension of $13 to $14.4 million per season.

Clowney trade finalized with players, pick going to Texans

The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.

Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans. Even if it turns out to be a one-year rental, the Seahawks may have solved their need for an elite pass rusher for a team that should be a contender in the NFC.

The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston.

Mingo was moved to defensive end during the offseason after spending the past few seasons playing outside linebacker. Martin, a sixth-round pick in 2018, showed flashes of potential in his rookie season but had just three sacks and was going to be a situational pass rusher this season.