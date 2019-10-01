Sharks’ Kane suspended for season’s first three games

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 1, 2019, 12:39PM

NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official.

The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland in a preseason game on Sunday.

Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane’s jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up. Kane was given a game misconduct for the play.

The Sharks open the season Wednesday night in Vegas and then host the Golden Knights on Friday night. Kane will also miss a game in Nashville on Oct. 8.

Kane will forfeit more than $112,000 based on his annual salary because of the suspension.

