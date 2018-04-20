The Santa Rosa estate owned by the late power broker Henry Trione sold on March 5 for $2.95 million. It had been listed at $3.45 million.

Trione was a mortgage broker, financier, lumberman and vintner who dominated the Sonoma County business world for decades. He died in 2015 at the age of 94.

The 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom stylish mid-century property featured a library, great room, chef’s kitchen and sparkling pool area with million-dollar views of the Valley of the Moon, Trione-Annadel State Park and Santa Rosa.

