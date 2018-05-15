(1 of ) Amazon employee Krishna Iyer shows off an Amazon Go app as he shops in the store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
(2 of ) Sensors and cameras, part of a system used to tell what people have purchased, are attached overhead as shoppers walk below, in an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The artificial intelligence-powered store, which opened to the public Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
(3 of ) Customer Paul Fan shops at an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. The store on the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
(4 of ) A customer is handed a complimentary shopping bag as he heads into an Amazon Go store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon opened its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday. The store on the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)