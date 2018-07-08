Kelly Back has been named vice president and manager of the Sebastopol office of Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. He has 13 years of banking experience and previous worked for Chase Bank in Santa Rosa and Citibank in Sebastopol.

...

Regina McCullough has been promoted to manager of the Rohnert Park branch of Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union. She joined the credit union in 2009 and served as a teller, member services rep and assistant branch manager. Prior to the credit union, she worked for The Community Voice newspaper and the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

...

Richard (Dick) Carlile will oversee engineering, planning and surveying operations for Santa Rosa-based Christopherson Builders. A civil engineer, he previously was an owner in the engineering firm Carlile Macy and worked on numerous land planning and civil engineering projects, including Fountaingrove Ranch, Oakmont and The Sea Ranch.

...

Kari Svanstrom has been named planning director for the city of Sebastopol, effective Aug. 1. She has 17 years of planning experience. She served as senior planner for the city of Mill Valley since 2013 and as its interim director of planning and building since 2017.

...

Kerry Fugett has been named manager of the Leadership Institute Program at the Petaluma-based nonprofit Daily Acts. She previously served as executive director of Sonoma County Conservation Action. She also worked as a field biologist and developed a corporate social responsibility program for a San Francisco IT firm.

...

Travis Vail is a new sales associate in the Bodega Bay office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. A native of Bodega Bay and a graduate of San Francisco State University, he has joined his father Edward Vail, a broker who has been selling properties in the community for 37 years.

...

Derek Stefan has been named a client strategist and executive recruiter for ForceBrands, a New York-based recruiting firm for the consumer products industry. Based in his native Santa Rosa, he is a Montgomery High graduate with 20 years of recruiting experience. He will serve companies from Central California north to Washington.

...

Three new members have been elected to the board of directors of the Sonoma-based nonprofit Impact100 Sonoma.

Sarah Carroll serves as assistant membership chair. She has a background in travel and hospitality and is part of the marketing team at a family-owned wine company in Sonoma.

Marney Malik serves as co-treasurer. She is a retired vice president of administration and a controller for the Greenbriar Companies.

Dana Simpson-Stokes serves as co-community grants chair. After working in retail purchasing and interior design, she is a docent with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and a board member of the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

...

Kris Ainger has been promoted to director of information technology for Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. She remains a vice president and will continue to oversee the bank’s central operations. With over 27 years in community banking, she first worked at Summit from 2001 to 2004, next joined First Community Bank as a senior vice president and rejoined Summit in 2017.

...

Submit On the Move items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com.