Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 3

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 20, 2018, 6:57AM

One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 3 ranging in price from $177,000 to $6.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 923 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which went for $6,350,000 on June 8. This three-bedroom four-bathroom custom Craftsman featured an expansive main residence with a great room, library and exta-large master suite. Value adding features included a pool, poolhouse, two-bedroom guest house and a 2,750 square foot car barn with a hydrolic system.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

411 Los Santos Drive, $1,225,000

Camp Meeker

119 Railroad Ave., $395,000

Cazadero

3085 Austin Creek Road, $350,000

11 Madrone Drive, $440,000

Cloverdale

92 W. Brookside Drive, $499,000

316 Rolling Hill Court, $617,000

Forestville

9229 Rio Vista Road, $375,000

11254 Terrace Drive, $429,000

9499 Valle Vista Road, $551,000

Glen Ellen

4289 Lakeside Road, $475,000

1126 Sonoma Glen Circle, $780,000

Guerneville

14760 Cherry St., $563,000

Healdsburg

351 School St., $630,000

544 Sanns Lane, $700,000

801 Josephine Lane, $767,000

507 Jachetta Court, $1,075,000

515 Mason St., $1,217,500

701 Hidden Acres Road, $1,495,000

222 First St., $1,925,000

Kenwood

9265 Clyde Ave., $549,000

162 Misbro Way, $780,000

Petaluma

16 Dana St., $600,000

501 S. Ely Blvd., $630,000

1509 Sarkesian Drive, $640,000

1613 Rainier Ave., $650,000

1687 Sutter Court, $656,000

783 Riesling Road, $665,000

825 Winton Drive, $748,000

310 11th St., $750,000

1923 Rogers Lane, $820,000

1003 Gailinda Court, $917,500

286 Windsor Drive, $1,035,000

415 Fifth St., $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

201 Adele Ave., $442,000

6365 San Simeon Drive, $565,000

7808 Medallion Way, $625,000

6070 Diane Court, $715,000

Santa Rosa

2009 Camino Del Prado, $177,000

2029 Shelbourne Way, $190,000

3701 Crestview Drive, $210,000

1809 Sonterra Court, $239,000

3558 Southridge Drive, $260,000

150 Willowgreen Place, $265,000

2060 Bent Tree Place, $265,000

4556 Brighton Drive, $270,000

2570 Mark West Springs Road, $300,000

3128 Terrimay Lane, $435,100

216 Olive St., $440,000

1027 Stanislaus Way, $440,000

6674 Oakmont Drive, $495,000

1509 Funston Drive, $510,000

161 Esposti Meadows Way, $520,000

224 Ezra Ave., $522,500

741 Oak St., $529,000

503 Squirrel Court, $550,000

3777 Boulder Point, $555,000

2638 Rosevine Lane, $567,500

153 White Oak Drive, $575,000

3131 Montgomery Drive, $580,000

105 Sherwood Drive, $585,000

1030 Easton Drive, $595,000

1029 Gloria Drive, $600,000

2416 Bobwhite Way, $602,000

1439 Twilight Way, $610,000

2637 Hidden Acres Road, $617,000

2507 Cedar Creek St., $620,000

5025 Gregory Court, $620,000

1265 Glenn St., $625,000

1358 Shady Oak Place, $630,000

1828 Leonard Ave., $635,000

1118 Carol Lane, $650,000

800 Easton Drive, $655,000

2111 Iris Court, $675,000

167 Hatona Drive, $756,000

3905 Sherbrook Drive, $761,000

7362 Oakmont Drive, $764,000

1516 Lupine Drive, $815,000

1940 Geary Drive, $825,000

1827 Pamela Drive, $860,000

2534 Annadel Court, $900,000

1451 Country Manor Drive, $930,000

6125 Melita Road, $960,000

438 Woodley Place, $1,045,000

4709 Devonshire Place, $1,155,000

271 Oak Tree Drive, $1,275,000

5596 Raters Drive, $1,500,000

6100 Melita Court, $1,590,000

1834 Happy Valley Road, $1,625,000

2000 Crane Canyon Road, $1,950,000

3341 Parker Hill Road, $2,739,000

Sebastopol

1142 Village Way, $625,000

11464 Occidental Road, $725,000

1168 Burnside Road, $810,000

7396 E. Hurlbut Ave., $810,000

1651 Furlong Road, $978,100

1680 Jonive Road, $1,045,000

Sonoma

959 Broadway, $605,000

18751 Buena Vida Drive, $790,000

551 Barrachi Way, $898,000

470 Eastin Drive, $1,550,000

1406 Lovall Valley Road, $2,030,000

923 Lovall Valley Road, $6,350,000

The Sea Ranch

35210 Wind Song Lane, $899,000

112 Shepherds Close, $950,000

331 Wild Moor Reach, $1,250,000

36585 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,467,500

388 Del Mar Point, $2,150,000

Valley Ford

14654 Valley Ford Estero Road, $775,000

Windsor

5517 Kay Drive, $575,000

7069 Eton Lane, $590,000

7407 14th Hole Drive, $725,000

304 Decanter Circle, $780,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest., the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

