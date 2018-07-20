One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 3 ranging in price from $177,000 to $6.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 923 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which went for $6,350,000 on June 8. This three-bedroom four-bathroom custom Craftsman featured an expansive main residence with a great room, library and exta-large master suite. Value adding features included a pool, poolhouse, two-bedroom guest house and a 2,750 square foot car barn with a hydrolic system.
Bodega Bay
411 Los Santos Drive, $1,225,000
Camp Meeker
119 Railroad Ave., $395,000
Cazadero
3085 Austin Creek Road, $350,000
11 Madrone Drive, $440,000
Cloverdale
92 W. Brookside Drive, $499,000
316 Rolling Hill Court, $617,000
Forestville
9229 Rio Vista Road, $375,000
11254 Terrace Drive, $429,000
9499 Valle Vista Road, $551,000
Glen Ellen
4289 Lakeside Road, $475,000
1126 Sonoma Glen Circle, $780,000
Guerneville
14760 Cherry St., $563,000
Healdsburg
351 School St., $630,000
544 Sanns Lane, $700,000
801 Josephine Lane, $767,000
507 Jachetta Court, $1,075,000
515 Mason St., $1,217,500
701 Hidden Acres Road, $1,495,000
222 First St., $1,925,000
Kenwood
9265 Clyde Ave., $549,000
162 Misbro Way, $780,000
Petaluma
16 Dana St., $600,000
501 S. Ely Blvd., $630,000
1509 Sarkesian Drive, $640,000
1613 Rainier Ave., $650,000
1687 Sutter Court, $656,000
783 Riesling Road, $665,000
825 Winton Drive, $748,000
310 11th St., $750,000
1923 Rogers Lane, $820,000
1003 Gailinda Court, $917,500
286 Windsor Drive, $1,035,000
415 Fifth St., $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
201 Adele Ave., $442,000
6365 San Simeon Drive, $565,000
7808 Medallion Way, $625,000
6070 Diane Court, $715,000
Santa Rosa
2009 Camino Del Prado, $177,000
2029 Shelbourne Way, $190,000
3701 Crestview Drive, $210,000
1809 Sonterra Court, $239,000
3558 Southridge Drive, $260,000
150 Willowgreen Place, $265,000
2060 Bent Tree Place, $265,000
4556 Brighton Drive, $270,000
2570 Mark West Springs Road, $300,000
3128 Terrimay Lane, $435,100
216 Olive St., $440,000
1027 Stanislaus Way, $440,000
6674 Oakmont Drive, $495,000
1509 Funston Drive, $510,000
161 Esposti Meadows Way, $520,000
224 Ezra Ave., $522,500
741 Oak St., $529,000
503 Squirrel Court, $550,000
3777 Boulder Point, $555,000
2638 Rosevine Lane, $567,500
153 White Oak Drive, $575,000
3131 Montgomery Drive, $580,000
105 Sherwood Drive, $585,000
1030 Easton Drive, $595,000
1029 Gloria Drive, $600,000
2416 Bobwhite Way, $602,000
1439 Twilight Way, $610,000
2637 Hidden Acres Road, $617,000
2507 Cedar Creek St., $620,000
5025 Gregory Court, $620,000
1265 Glenn St., $625,000
1358 Shady Oak Place, $630,000
1828 Leonard Ave., $635,000
1118 Carol Lane, $650,000
800 Easton Drive, $655,000
2111 Iris Court, $675,000
167 Hatona Drive, $756,000
3905 Sherbrook Drive, $761,000
7362 Oakmont Drive, $764,000
1516 Lupine Drive, $815,000
1940 Geary Drive, $825,000
1827 Pamela Drive, $860,000
2534 Annadel Court, $900,000
1451 Country Manor Drive, $930,000