A Santa Rosa company that designs camera bags has brought back into its corporate fold a sister company that it had spun off as a separate entity six years ago.
Think Tank Photo Inc. has merged with MindShift Gear, combining two local firms that design and sell camera bags and accessories.
The combined company will be privately held and operate under the Think Tank brand. Since 2012, MindShift has operated as a spin-off company from Think Tank, said spokesman Brian Erwin. MindShift will now become a product line for outdoor photography bags and accessories under the entire Think Tank portfolio. The two companies employ a total of 20 people, Erwin said.
Doug Murdoch, Think Tank’s founder and president, will serve as president and chairman of the board of the combined company. Corporate headquarters will remain in Santa Rosa.
