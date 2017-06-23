Bring your own worm or rent a worm from the famed stables of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. When: Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you don’t mind your hands getting a bit dirty, head to Clearlake with some speedy worms to compete in the 50th annual international worm races Saturday, July 1.

The races, located at Austin Park, are part of the city’s annual Fourth of July celebrations, which include a parade, food vendors, a car show and fireworks. Started in July 1967, the first race lasted three days and had more than 1,000 entries, according to Carl Webb of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Some of those first worms were named Lightning, Harry, Fred, Heliatrophy and Slimey.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can bring in their own trained worms or rent a worm “from the famed stables” of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, according to the event website.

Worms will wiggle their way to the finish line for competitors in three age divisions: under 6, 7-14, and 15 and older. For more information, visit lakecounty.com.