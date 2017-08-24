Stand-up comedy on the rise in Sonoma County

For more information on comedy shows, visit the Sonoma & Mendocino Comedy Calendar at barrelproofcomedy.com

Thumbprint Cellars: Comedy showcase at 8 p.m. the third Friday of each month. $10 cover. 102 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 707-433-2393

Spancky’s Bar: “Beatdown Open Mic,” at 9 p.m. every Monday. 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. No cover charge. 707-664-0169, spanckysbar.com

Sally Tomatoes: Comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. No cover charge. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 665-9472. Headline comedy shows once a month with national touring comedians. sallytomatoes.eventbrite.com

Rincon Valley Taproom: Comedy showcase at 8 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. No cover charge. 4927 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa. 707-595-5516

HopMonk Tavern: Comedy open mic at 8 p.m. every third Sunday. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. No cover charge. 829-7300, hopmonk.com

Fogbelt Brewery: Comedy showcase at 8 p.m. the first Sunday of the month. $5 cover charge. 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-978-3400, fogbeltbrewing.com

Double Decker Lanes: Comedy showcase at 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 p.m. in the lounge. No cover charge. 300 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-585-0226

D’Argenzio Winery: Comedy showcase at 8 p.m. third Friday of the month. $10 cover charge. 1301 Cleveland Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa. 707-546-2466

Bear Republic: Comedy showcase at 9 pm. the first Friday of every month. No cover charge. 345 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg. 707-433-2337

On a recent Saturday night the Laugh Cellar, Sonoma County’s newest venue for stand-up comedy, was packed, both with return customers and first-timers.

Tucked away in a shopping center space off Highway 12 that previously has been home to a grocery store and a couple of different restaurants, the site has taken on a new life as a stand-up comedy club, decked out to fit its name, complete with a wine barrel onstage in the corner of the room.

The place was packed the night Lisa Ellison and Tod Ceruti of Santa Rosa chose to make their first visit.

“We love comedy but we haven’t been to too many shows, because we don’t want to go all the way to the city, so this is perfect,” Ellison said.

Sonoma County has a rich history of staging live comedy, and comedy clubs have come and gone over the past few decades, but fun seekers will find the current local comedy scene lively.

“Because we’re so close to San Francisco, a lot of comics from the city will come up here,” said Casey Williams, 41, co-founder of Barrel Proof Comedy, which produces comedy shows all over Sonoma County and in Mendocino County.

With co-producer Steve Ausburne, who also performs at Laugh Cellar, Williams has hosted a Barrel Proof Comedy podcast for the past year and half. Now Barrel Proof brings nationally known headliners on a monthly basis to Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park, including Comedy Central and Madtv impressionist Pablo Francisco, who will appear there Wednesday.

“We started by putting on bar shows with local talent, but the comedy community discovered you can get a consistently good audience up here,” Williams said.

“That’s the biggest difference between here and San Francisco. There are a lot of shows in the city but, at the ones that are outside the major venues like Cobbs and Punchline, you’ll go and do a show, but there are like seven people there,” he said. “Whereas here, at some of the winery and bar shows we’ve done, there’ll be 40, 50, even 100 people.”

At the Laugh Cellar, founder and producer Lisa Pidge estimated last Saturday’s crowd at 90 people. The comedy lineup that night featured headliner Emily Van Dyke from San Francisco, which she described as “a city of dorks who know how to make cell phones work.”

The opening acts were both from Los Angeles: Kazu Kusano — who acknowledged her Japanese accent by saying, “I can say some American words, like Toyota” — and her husband, hypnotist Allen Gittelson, clad in a three-piece brown suit, who demonstrated the power of suggestion with the help of audience volunteers.

Like the Barrel Proof team, Laugh Cellar founder Pidge, 48, started out gradually and built a following, producing Crushers of Comedy shows at wineries and other venues since 2014.

At Laugh Cellar, Pidge and her wife and business partner, Carlee Pidge, 35, divide the duties, with Lisa booking the talent and handling the comedy shows and Carlee running the bar and cafe, which features comedy-themed items like the $6 “Laugh Your Nachos Off.”

“We’re in Wine Country People come here from all over,” Lisa Pidge said. “There are a lot of locations for comedy. We’re trying to work together to build something in Wine Country.”