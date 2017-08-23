Kid Rock delivered a mixed message Sunday at the Iowa Sate Fair, breaking from his song "Born Free" to summarily criticize Colin Kaepernick.

The country rock star essentially said "Screw Kaep" despite keeping the concert otherwise politics-free.

"Football's about ready to start," Kid Rock told the crowd during the song, according to the Des Moines Register. "You know what? (Expletive) Colin Kaepernick."

That's a strong sentiment about the controversial quarterback who made waves while with the 49ers last season by protesting the national anthem. The 49ers players voted Kaepernick their most inspirational and courageous teammate, while Kid Rock just cussed out Kaepernick who has yet to sign with an NFL team.

Kid Rock's words make some sense given his political leanings. After all, he vocally supported Donald Trump, who himself has called out Kaepernick publicly during the QB's extended free agency. And this year, Kid Rock launched a website that indicates his intent to run for Senate out of Michigan (though he reportedly has yet to declare his candidacy).

Kid Rock belittling Kaepernick during "Born Free" was peculiar given its chorus repeating those two words and the following line: "You can knock me down and watch me bleed / But you can't keep no chains on me."

Those who back Kaep can understand the context, and likely scoff at Kid Rock's blurted burn.