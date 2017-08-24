Television actor Chris Noth, known for his roles on “Law & Order,” “Sex and the City” (as Mr. Big) and “The Good Wife,” will appear in Santa Rosa in September as the guest of honor at a fundraiser for the Sixth Street Playhouse.

The event will be held Sept. 23 at the historic McDonald Mansion and hosted by owners John and Jennifer Webley.

“People don’t realize it, but Chris Noth is a classically-trained actor who graduated from the prestigious Yale School of Drama,” said Jared Sakren, executive director of the 6th Street Playhouse. “I was his teacher at Yale and we have remained friends since then, so when I asked him to come help raise some money for 6th Street Playhouse.”

The evening will open with a VIP reception in the mansion’s library with wine, cocktails, hors d’oevres and a tour of the mansion from 5-6:30 p.m.

The main event will run from 6-9 p.m., with an open bar, a tour, live jazz and other entertainment. Dinner, featuring paella by Chef Gerard Nebesky, will be served at 6:45 p.m. A live auction starts at 7:45 p.m., with Hollywood memorabilia, a Hollywood trip and other items.

VIP tickets, priced at $750 per person, are almost sold out. There are also 100 general admission tickets, which cover everything but the VIP reception, priced at $250 per person.

For information, contact Sakren at jared@6thstreetplayhouse.com or 707-523-4185, ext. 103. For tickets, call the box office at 707-523-4185, ext 1.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.