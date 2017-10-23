Well aware that the fires have terrified, displaced or at least rattled many Sonoma County children, a number of local businesses and programs are taking special steps to reach out to and engage kids.

The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County has extended free admission to more than 350 families affected by the disaster, and will continue to admit displaced families for free until Oct. 29. The museum is on West Steele Lane, north of Coddingtown Mall.

The Tocchini family that operates a chain of movie theaters invites children to complimentary, first-come, first-served screenings of “Lego the Ninjago Movie” at 12:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Roxy 14 in downtown Santa Rosa. Kids 12 and younger will be treated, too, to a free small popcorn and fountain drink.

Among the other opportunities being offered to children: the Team Rampage youth basketball program will host free basketball camps on Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club on Hahman Drive in Santa Rosa.

There will be a camp for kids 8 to 12 years old from 8 to 10 a.m., and one for children 13 and older from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.