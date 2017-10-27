Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will reopen its main theater building, which survived the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, on Nov. 6.

Patrons will be issued refunds for all shows that were canceled as a result of the fire. For tickets purchased by credit card, the charges will be immediately credited back. Checks will be mailed to patrons who purchased tickets with cash or check once the center’s ticket office has reopened.

The center continues to reschedule events that were affected by its closing and will release an updated show schedule as details are confirms.

Patrons are able to buy tickets and access information about upcoming performances online at lutherburbankcenter.org. All online ticket fees will be waived until the ticket office reopens on Nov 6.

The center’s main building remains intact, including the Ruth Finley Person Theatre, the Lytton Rancheria Lobby, the Carston Cabaret and Fireside Room, as well as box office area and conference rooms.

The fire destroyed approximately 30,000 square feet of the Center’s 140,000-square foot campus. Facilities lost include: at two-story classroom building, home to Anova Center for Education; the East Auditorium, home to North Bay Stage Company; the LBC’s storage and workshop building, including storage for Roustabout Theatre.

The fire also significantly damaged the center’s sculpture garden, including monumental old-growth redwood sculptures by renowned local artist Bruce Johnson.